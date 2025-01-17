15 Largest Cities in Texas, Ranked by Population

By: Mack Hayden  |  Jan 17, 2025
When you look at all the Texan cities by population, Houston easily tops the list. DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Everything's bigger in Texas, and that includes its sprawling urban centers. Known for its cowboy culture, barbecue and booming energy industry, the Lone Star State is home to some of the largest and fastest-growing cities in the U.S. Whether you're a fan of history, art or nightlife, the largest cities in Texas offer something for everyone.

From the high-energy buzz of Austin to the cultural charm of San Antonio, Texas cities are as diverse as their landscapes. Let’s dive into the 15 largest, ranked by population.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Houston (2,314,157)
  2. San Antonio (1,495,295)
  3. Dallas (1,302,868)
  4. Austin (979,882)
  5. Fort Worth (978,468)
  6. El Paso (678,958)
  7. Arlington (398,431)
  8. Corpus Christi (316,595)
  9. Plano (290,190)
  10. Lubbock (266,878)
  11. Laredo (257,602)
  12. Irving (254,373)
  13. Garland (243,470)
  14. Frisco (225,007)
  15. McKinney (213,509)

1. Houston (2,314,157)

The largest city in Texas, Houston is a bustling hub for the energy industry, space exploration and medical research. With a total population well over 2 million, it should be no surprise there's no shortage of jobs in Houston.

Its Museum District and Space Center Houston make it a cultural and scientific hotspot. Don't forget the food scene, where Tex-Mex and barbecue reign supreme. This coastal city is also a great place to take a peek at the Gulf of Mexico.

Advertisement

2. San Antonio (1,495,295)

Famous for the Alamo and its beautiful River Walk, San Antonio blends history and modern charm. According to population data, this growing city is just a couple thousand people away from hitting 1.5 million residents.

This city offers rich cultural experiences, from vibrant festivals to the region's signature Tex-Mex cuisine. It's also a gateway to the scenic Texas Hill Country.

Advertisement

3. Dallas (1,302,868)

Known now for its modern skyline and bustling arts district, Dallas has deep ties to U.S. history. The city offers a cosmopolitan vibe with world-class museums, shopping and a thriving food scene. Sports fans flock to see the Cowboys and Mavericks in action.

Advertisement

4. Austin (979,882)

The capital city of Texas, Austin is the cultural and political heartbeat of the state. Renowned as the "Live Music Capital of the World," it also boasts a thriving tech industry. Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy kayaking on Lady Bird Lake and hiking in the greenbelt.

The state capital is also one of the hottest real estate markets in the country — so even if it's just shy of 1 million people as of now, it may not be for long.

Advertisement

5. Fort Worth (978,468)

Fort Worth is where cowboys meet culture, offering a unique blend of Old West charm and urban sophistication. Its Stockyards Historic District is a nod to its ranching roots, while its museums and art galleries rival those in larger cities.

Advertisement

6. El Paso (678,958)

Sitting on the border with Mexico, El Paso boasts a rich blend of American and Mexican cultures. Its desert landscapes and historic missions are perfect for explorers. Food lovers can savor authentic Tex-Mex and regional specialties like green chile enchiladas.

Advertisement

7. Arlington (398,431)

Arlington is a sports lover's paradise, home to the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field. Beyond sports, the city offers family-friendly attractions like Six Flags Over Texas and plenty of green spaces for outdoor fun.

Advertisement

8. Corpus Christi (316,595)

Known as the Sparkling City by the Sea, Corpus Christi offers stunning coastal views and access to the Gulf of Mexico. Visitors and residents alike enjoy the Texas State Aquarium and the nearby Padre Island National Seashore.

Advertisement

9. Plano (290,190)

Plano boasts a family-friendly atmosphere with excellent schools and plenty of parks. The city is also a corporate hub, attracting major businesses. Its historic downtown features unique shops and restaurants that give it a small-town charm.

Advertisement

10. Lubbock (266,878)

Home to Texas Tech University, Lubbock is a lively college town with a strong arts and music scene. Known as the birthplace of Buddy Holly, the city pays homage to its musical roots with museums and live performances. It's also a gateway to the Texas High Plains wine region.

11. Laredo (257,602)

As a major trade port on the U.S.-Mexico border, Laredo has a unique cultural identity. Its annual Washington's Birthday Celebration is one of the largest festivals in the country. The city's rich history is evident in landmarks like San Agustin Cathedral.

12. Irving (254,373)

Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Irving is a dynamic city with a mix of suburban and urban attractions. The Mustangs of Las Colinas sculpture and the Toyota Music Factory are standout landmarks. Its central location makes it a hub for business and culture.

13. Garland (243,470)

Garland offers a laid-back suburban vibe with plenty of green spaces and outdoor activities. It's part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, making it convenient for commuting while maintaining its own unique character. Residents enjoy attractions like Firewheel Town Center and Lake Ray Hubbard.

14. Frisco (225,007)

One of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., Frisco has become a hotspot for families and businesses. It's home to the Dallas Cowboys' training facility, as well as vibrant shopping and dining districts. The National Videogame Museum is a must-see for gaming enthusiasts.

15. McKinney (213,509)

Known for its charming downtown and historic architecture, McKinney combines small-town charm with big-city amenities. The city offers plenty of parks, trails and family-friendly activities. Its community-focused vibe makes it a standout among Texas cities.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...