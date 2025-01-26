15 Largest Cities in Alabama, Ranked by Population

By: Talon Homer  |  Jan 26, 2025
Huntsville, AL, has a population of approximately 226,000. Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Alabama, the "Heart of Dixie," is a state steeped in Southern history, natural beauty and vibrant culture. Its largest cities range from bustling economic hubs to charming towns with rich traditions. From civil rights landmarks to thriving industries, the largest cities in Alabama reflect the state's dynamic character.

The Alabama government ranks its cities and towns in eight classes based on population, with the highest class being cities home to over 100,000 people. As of 2023, four cities are in the highest class, but more recent data shows a fifth city, Tuscaloosa, joining this ranking.

Advertisement

Whether you're exploring historic sites, enjoying world-class barbecue, or taking in picturesque landscapes, Alabama's cities offer a diverse array of experiences. In this article, we'll rank city population based on the most recent data from the United States Census Bureau.

Contents
  1. Huntsville (226,000)
  2. Birmingham (197,000)
  3. Montgomery (195,000)
  4. Mobile (183,000)
  5. Tuscaloosa (111,000)
  6. Hoover (92,400)
  7. Auburn (82,000)
  8. Dothan (71,300)
  9. Decatur (58,300)
  10. Madison (60,800)
  11. Florence (42,400)
  12. Prattville (39,300)
  13. Phenix City (38,400)
  14. Vestavia Hills (38,000)
  15. Gadsden (33,200)

1. Huntsville (226,000)

Known as "Rocket City," Huntsville is the biggest city in Alabama and a hub for aerospace and technology. Home to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, it's a city of innovation. Its growing economy, outdoor amenities and cultural attractions make it one of Alabama's most dynamic cities.

Just south of Huntsville is the army's Redstone Arsenal, a sprawling land area facility that employs up to 40,000 U.S. government and military personnel in a single city, as well as hosting the Marshall Center for NASA.

Advertisement

2. Birmingham (197,000)

Once a booming steel town, Birmingham is now a vibrant cultural hub and economic center. Known as the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement, it features landmarks like the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and 16th Street Baptist Church. The city also boasts a thriving arts scene and top-tier dining options.

Advertisement

3. Montgomery (195,000)

The capital city of Montgomery is rich in history and political significance. From the Rosa Parks Museum to the Alabama State Capitol, it played a central role in the civil rights movement. The revitalized downtown and Riverfront Park add modern charm to this historic city.

Advertisement

4. Mobile (183,000)

Located on the Gulf Coast, Mobile is known for its port and vibrant Mardi Gras celebrations, which predate those in New Orleans. The city's historic downtown and waterfront add to its allure. Mobile is also a hub for shipping, aerospace and cultural events.

Advertisement

5. Tuscaloosa (111,000)

Home to the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa thrives on the energy of college sports, particularly Crimson Tide football. The city's Riverwalk and cultural attractions like the Alabama Museum of Natural History enhance its appeal. Tuscaloosa is a blend of youthful vibrancy and Southern charm.

Advertisement

6. Hoover (92,400)

A suburb of Birmingham, Hoover is one of the Alabama cities known for excellent schools, shopping centers and recreational amenities. Riverchase Galleria, one of the largest shopping malls in the Southeast, is a major draw. The city's green spaces and family-friendly atmosphere make it a desirable place to live.

Advertisement

7. Auburn (82,000)

As the home of Auburn University, this city thrives on academic and athletic pride. Auburn's charming downtown and strong sense of community make it a quintessential college town. The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art and Jordan-Hare Stadium are key attractions.

Advertisement

8. Dothan (71,300)

Known as the Peanut Capital of the World, Dothan celebrates its agricultural roots with the annual National Peanut Festival. Located in southeastern Alabama, the city also serves as a hub for healthcare, retail and outdoor activities. Its charming downtown reflects its rich heritage.

Advertisement

9. Decatur (58,300)

Situated along the Tennessee River, Decatur is a city with a rich industrial history and scenic beauty. Known as the River City, it boasts attractions like the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and Point Mallard Park. Its economy is driven by manufacturing and transportation.

Advertisement

10. Madison (60,800)

Located near Huntsville, Madison is one of Alabama's fastest-growing cities. Known for its excellent schools and family-friendly atmosphere, the city attracts young professionals and families. Its historic downtown and modern amenities make it a blend of old and new.

11. Florence (42,400)

As part of the Shoals region, Florence is a cultural gem with a blend of musical heritage and small town charm. The city hosts the annual W.C. Handy Music Festival and is home to the University of North Alabama. Its historic downtown and proximity to the Tennessee River make it a scenic and vibrant city.

12. Prattville (39,300)

Known as the Fountain City for its abundant artesian wells, Prattville is a charming suburb of Montgomery. The city's historic downtown and championship golf courses, part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, make it a favorite for visitors and residents alike.

13. Phenix City (38,400)

Located on the Alabama-Georgia border near Columbus, Phenix City is a growing community with a strong connection to the Chattahoochee River. Its scenic riverfront and recreational opportunities make it an attractive place to live.

14. Vestavia Hills (38,000)

A suburb of Birmingham, Vestavia Hills is known for its excellent schools, upscale neighborhoods and family-friendly vibe. The city's parks, shopping centers and community events make it a top choice for families in the region.

15. Gadsden (33,200)

Nestled along the Coosa River, Gadsden is a city of scenic beauty and outdoor recreation. Noccalula Falls Park is a standout attraction, drawing visitors with its stunning waterfall and hiking trails. The city also has a rich industrial history.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Interesting

The name Alabama is taken directly from the Alabama River which runs through the state. However, the river got its name from a local indigenous tribe which was known to early American settlers in the region. Translated from Choctaw dialect, the word Alabama means "vegetation clearers" or "wood gatherers," suggesting that the tribe was right at home in the territory's many forests.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...