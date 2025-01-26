15 Largest Cities in Alabama, Ranked by Population

" " Huntsville, AL, has a population of approximately 226,000. Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Alabama, the "Heart of Dixie," is a state steeped in Southern history, natural beauty and vibrant culture. Its largest cities range from bustling economic hubs to charming towns with rich traditions. From civil rights landmarks to thriving industries, the largest cities in Alabama reflect the state's dynamic character.

The Alabama government ranks its cities and towns in eight classes based on population, with the highest class being cities home to over 100,000 people. As of 2023, four cities are in the highest class, but more recent data shows a fifth city, Tuscaloosa, joining this ranking.

Advertisement

Whether you're exploring historic sites, enjoying world-class barbecue, or taking in picturesque landscapes, Alabama's cities offer a diverse array of experiences. In this article, we'll rank city population based on the most recent data from the United States Census Bureau.