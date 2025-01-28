15 Largest Cities in Africa, Ranked by Population

" " Cairo, the biggest city in Africa, is perhaps best known for the Great Pyramids of Giza. Gargolas / Getty Images

Africa, a continent of immense diversity, history and rapid urbanization, is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the world. Its largest urban centers are economic and cultural powerhouses, showcasing a blend of traditional heritage and modern development. The largest cities in Africa reflect the continent's vibrancy and its pivotal role on the global stage.

From bustling megacities to historic hubs, Africa's largest cities are as dynamic as they are unique. Here are the 15 biggest cities in Africa, ranked by population. Population estimates have been referenced from official government census figures, or if unavailable, from the most recent U.N. data.