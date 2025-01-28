15 Largest Cities in Africa, Ranked by Population

By: Talon Homer  |  Jan 28, 2025
Cairo, the biggest city in Africa, is perhaps best known for the Great Pyramids of Giza. Gargolas / Getty Images

Africa, a continent of immense diversity, history and rapid urbanization, is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the world. Its largest urban centers are economic and cultural powerhouses, showcasing a blend of traditional heritage and modern development. The largest cities in Africa reflect the continent's vibrancy and its pivotal role on the global stage.

From bustling megacities to historic hubs, Africa's largest cities are as dynamic as they are unique. Here are the 15 biggest cities in Africa, ranked by population. Population estimates have been referenced from official government census figures, or if unavailable, from the most recent U.N. data.

1. Cairo, Egypt (19.30 million)

As Egypt's legislative capital, Cairo is an ancient city of some of humanity's oldest known landmarks as well as modern sprawl.

The Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx stand as symbols of its rich history, while its bustling streets and markets reflect its contemporary life. Known as the City of a Thousand Minarets, Cairo also boasts stunning Islamic architecture.

The city economy of Cairo today is largely based shipping and transport infrastructure, thanks to its convenient position on the coast of the Red Sea.

2. Lagos, Nigeria (18.00 million)

Lagos is largest of African cities and a global megacity bursting with energy. Known as the economic powerhouse of Nigeria, it features a vibrant arts scene, bustling markets and a thriving nightlife. T

he city's sprawling beaches and cultural landmarks like the National Museum make it a hub of activity and growth. The total population of Lagos is not closely tracked, but the U.N. estimates it to currently be between 18 and 20 million people.

Both Lagos and Cairo carry the title of "megacity," placing them among the most populous cities in the world with tens of millions of residents. This next entry is poised to become a megacity itself in the near future.

3. Luanda, Angola (8.86 million)

Luanda, Angola's capital, combines colonial-era architecture with rapid urban development. Located along the Atlantic coast, it's a major port city and the center of the country's oil industry. Its beaches and vibrant nightlife add to its appeal.

4. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (7.00 million)

Once the capital of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam remains the country's largest city and economic hub. Situated along the Indian Ocean, it boasts beautiful beaches, bustling ports and a mix of Swahili, Arabic and colonial architecture. Its growing skyline reflects its importance among Africa's biggest cities.

5. Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (5.72 million)

Kinshasa, situated along the Congo River, is the largest French-speaking city in the world. The city is a cultural hub, known for its music, vibrant markets and rapidly growing population. Its proximity to Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, creates a unique dynamic as two capitals face each other across the river.

Current population data for Kinshasa is incomplete, but as of the 2005 census it stood at just over 5.7 million.

6. Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (5.62 million)

Abidjan, the economic capital of the Ivory Coast, is a bustling city known for its modern skyline and lagoon-side setting. Its thriving music and nightlife scenes — along with landmarks like St. Paul's Cathedral — highlight its cultural vibrancy. The Plateau district is the city's commercial heart.

7. Johannesburg, South Africa (4.80 million)

Johannesburg, aka Joburg, is South Africa's largest city and the continent's leading financial and business center, known for its ties to the gold rush and apartheid. For decades, pan-African leaders like Nelson Mandela fought valiantly to abolish apartheid, eventually transforming Johannesburg and all of South Africa into a racially integrated society.

The city is home to landmarks like the Apartheid Museum and Constitution Hill. Its modern skyline and vibrant neighborhoods like Soweto make it a dynamic metropolis.

8. Alexandria, Egypt (4.11 million)

Alexandria, located along the Mediterranean Sea, is Egypt's second-largest city and the historic coastal gem of North Africa.

Known for the ancient Lighthouse of Alexandria, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the city also boasts modern attractions like the Bibliotheca Alexandrina. Its blend of history and culture makes it a unique destination.

9. Durban, South Africa (3.47 million)

Durban is a coastal city known for its golden beaches, warm climate and diverse culture. The city's Indian and Zulu influences are evident in its cuisine, festivals and markets. The bustling waterfront and uShaka Marine World make it a popular destination.

10. Casablanca, Morocco (3.36 million)

Casablanca is Morocco's largest city and its economic and business hub. Known for its modern vibe, the city features iconic landmarks like the Hassan II Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the world.

Its blend of traditional Moroccan culture and cosmopolitan energy makes it a standout among African countries.

11. Nairobi, Kenya (3.13 million)

Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, is a dynamic city blending urban life and economic growth with natural beauty.

Known as the Green City in the Sun, it's home to Nairobi National Park, where wildlife roams against the backdrop of skyscrapers. Its thriving tech scene and rich cultural heritage make it a leader in East Africa.

12. Cape Town, South Africa (3.10 million)

Cape Town, with its stunning Table Mountain backdrop, is one of Africa's most iconic cities. Known for its natural beauty, historic sites like Robben Island and vibrant neighborhoods like Bo-Kaap, it's a top destination for travelers. The city's wine country and beaches add to its allure.

13. Dakar, Senegal (3.03 million)

Dakar, the capital of Senegal, is a vibrant city known for its music, art and cultural festivals. Situated on the Atlantic coast, it features landmarks like the African Renaissance Monument and Goree Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its blend of tradition and modernity makes it a cultural hotspot in West Africa.

14. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (2.74 million)

Ethiopia's capital city, Addis Ababa, is the political and cultural heart of the nation. As the headquarters of the African Union, it's also a hub for diplomacy.

The city features landmarks like the National Museum, home to the famous "Lucy" fossil, one of the first known ancient human specimen and vibrant markets like Mercato.

15. Kampala, Uganda (1.68 million)

Kampala, the capital of Uganda, is a bustling city spread across seven hills. Known for its lively markets, historic sites like Kasubi Tombs and a growing tech sector, it's a dynamic hub in East Africa. The city's cultural festivals and music scenes reflect Uganda's rich heritage.

Uganda is a relatively small country, with the massive Lake Victoria taking up most of its southern territory and South Sudan to the north, but this also makes Kampala an important city for trading by water and land.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Growth

Taking the entire continent into account Africa's population has grown to over 1.5 billion people as of 2024. Of the 8.09 billion people of the world's population today, roughly 18.5 percent of them are currently living in Africa.

