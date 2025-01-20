" " No surprise here: The Big Apple tops the list of New York's largest cities. cmart7327 / Getty Images

New York, often called the Empire State, is one of fourth-most populated in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 19.9 million people live in the state.

From the iconic skyline of New York City to the historic charm of Albany, the state's iconic cities reflect its rich cultural heritage, economic power and diverse communities. Whether you're exploring bustling streets or scenic waterfronts, New York's cities have something for everyone.

Advertisement

Here are the 13 largest cities in New York, ranked by population, according to World Population Review.