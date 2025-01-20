13 Largest Cities in New York, Ranked by Population

New York, often called the Empire State, is one of fourth-most populated in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 19.9 million people live in the state.

From the iconic skyline of New York City to the historic charm of Albany, the state's iconic cities reflect its rich cultural heritage, economic power and diverse communities. Whether you're exploring bustling streets or scenic waterfronts, New York's cities have something for everyone.

Here are the 13 largest cities in New York, ranked by population, according to World Population Review.

Contents
  1. New York City (8.1 Million)
  2. Hempstead Town (783,000)
  3. Brookhaven Town (487,000)
  4. Islip Town (335,000)
  5. Oyster Bay Town (297,000)
  6. Buffalo (273,000)
  7. North Hempstead Town (235,000)
  8. Babylon Town (216,000)
  9. Yonkers (206,000)
  10. Rochester (206,000)
  11. Huntington Town (202,000)
  12. Ramapo Town (153,000)
  13. Syracuse (145,000)

1. New York City (8.1 Million)

New York City, the largest city in the United States, is a global capital for finance, culture and entertainment. Iconic landmarks like Times Square, Central Park and the Statue of Liberty attract millions of visitors each year.

With its five boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island — NYC offers an unparalleled diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines and experiences.

2. Hempstead Town (783,000)

Hempstead is a diverse community with a strong sense of history and culture. The city's parks, schools and proximity to New York City make it a desirable location for families.

3. Brookhaven Town (487,000)

Located on Long Island, Brookhaven has pristine beaches and a historic lighthouse.

4. Islip Town (335,000)

Located on the South Shore of Long Island along the Atlantic Ocean, Islip boasts beautiful coastal attractions.

5. Oyster Bay Town (297,000)

Visitors can also enjoy the scenic beauty of Oyster Bay Harbor, perfect for boating, kayaking and waterfront dining.

6. Buffalo (273,000)

Located near the Canadian border, Buffalo has a revitalized waterfront. Highlights include the Buffalo Museum of Science, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the nearby natural wonder of Niagara Falls.

7. North Hempstead Town (235,000)

North Hempstead features stunning views, hiking trails and a castle-like mansion.

8. Babylon Town (216,000)

Babylon offers picturesque coastal attractions, sandy beaches and fishing.

9. Yonkers (206,000)

Located just north of New York City, Yonkers offers a mix of attractions like the Hudson River waterfront and Untermyer Gardens.

10. Rochester (206,000)

Rochester, in western New York, has a strong community spirit. The city is home to the Eastman Kodak Company and the George Eastman Museum. Its annual Lilac Festival and the scenic Genesee River are standouts.

11. Huntington Town (202,000)

Huntington is home to the Heckscher Museum of Art, showcasing a diverse collection of American and European works in a historic building. Visitors can also explore the village of Northport, known for its waterfront park and quaint shops.

12. Ramapo Town (153,000)

Ramapo boasts scenic natural attractions, such as miles of hiking trails, serene lakes and camping spots.

13. Syracuse (145,000)

Syracuse is a central New York hub with snowy winters and a thriving cultural scene. The city is home to Syracuse University, the Erie Canal Museum and the annual Great New York State Fair.

