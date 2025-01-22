7 of the 10 Largest Cities in Europe Are Capitals

By: Ada Tseng  |  Jan 22, 2025
kremlin lit up at night with silhouettes of people holding umbrellas
The Kremlin is the most recognizable structure in Moscow, Russia. Jon Hicks / Getty Images

Although many major European cities are considered iconic, none of them break into the top 10 most populous cities in the world. The cities with the highest populations are spread through Asia, North America and Africa; the largest cities in Europe simply can't compete with those numbers.

There are 44 European countries, and 27 of them form the European Union, a political can economic alliance that continues to shape the continent's future. Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan are transcontinental countries that cross both Europe and Asia. Europe's largest countries, determined by each country's population, are Russia and Germany.

Europe's most populous cities offer a blend of tradition and modernity. Multiple major cities in Europe are major transportation hubs, connecting travelers to other airports, train stations and public transit systems.

Contents
  1. Moscow, Russia (12.68 million)
  2. Paris, France (11.22 million)
  3. London, United Kingdom (9.65 million)
  4. Madrid, Spain (6.75 million)
  5. Barcelona, Spain (5.69 million)
  6. Saint Petersburg, Russia (5.56 million)
  7. Rome, Italy (4.32 million)
  8. Berlin, Germany (3.57 million)
  9. Milan, Italy (3.16 million)
  10. Athens, Greece (3.15 million)
  11. Kyiv, Ukraine (3.02 million)
  12. Lisbon, Portugal (3 million)

1. Moscow, Russia (12.68 million)

Moscow, Russia
Moscow, Russia. Sergey Alimov / Getty Images

The largest city in Europe, Moscow is known for the Kremlin, Red Square and Saint Basil's Cathedral. Moscow's vibrant nightlife, striking architecture and world-class museums add to its global appeal.

2. Paris, France (11.22 million)

Paris, France
Paris, France. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Paris, the City of Light, is synonymous with romance, fashion and art. Home to landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum and Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris is both a tourist attraction and a popular filming location. The city's café culture and picturesque streets make it a timeless favorite.

3. London, United Kingdom (9.65 million)

London, United Kingdom
London, United Kingdom. Laurie Noble / Getty Images

A global capital of finance, culture and fashion, London is one of the most-visited cities in the world. The landmarks in the large capital city — for example, Big Ben, the Tower of London and Buckingham Palace — attract millions of tourists annually.

Its cosmopolitan atmosphere and thriving arts scene make it a favorite for travelers and residents alike.

4. Madrid, Spain (6.75 million)

Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Spain's capital is a city of grand boulevards, royal palaces and world-famous museums like the Prado. Madrid's lively atmosphere and tapas culture make it a favorite among visitors. The city also boasts a rich sporting history as the home of Real Madrid.

5. Barcelona, Spain (5.69 million)

Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona, Spain. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Barcelona, located on the Mediterranean coast, is famous for its unique architecture. Antoni Gaudí's masterpieces like Sagrada Família and Park Güell are iconic landmarks. The city's beaches, vibrant nightlife and culinary scene attract millions each year.

6. Saint Petersburg, Russia (5.56 million)

Saint Petersburg, Russia
Saint Petersburg, Russia. Jon Hicks / Getty Images

Renowned for its imperial history and stunning architecture, St. Petersburg is often called the "Venice of the North." The Hermitage Museum, Winter Palace and its network of canals are major draws for tourists. The city is also a cultural epicenter, hosting world-class ballet and opera performances.

7. Rome, Italy (4.32 million)

Rome, Italy.
Rome, Italy. Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

Rome, known as The Eternal City, is a treasure trove of ancient history and timeless beauty. The Colosseum, Vatican City and the Trevi Fountain are just a few of its iconic landmarks. Its mix of history, art and Italian cuisine makes it a dream destination for many travelers.

8. Berlin, Germany (3.57 million)

Berlin, Germany
Berlin, Germany. Sylvain Sonnet / Getty Images

Berlin, Germany's capital and largest city, is a vibrant mix of history and modernity. From the Brandenburg Gate to the Berlin Wall, it's a city deeply connected to its past. Today, it's known for its thriving art scene, eclectic nightlife and diverse culinary offerings.

9. Milan, Italy (3.16 million)

Milan, Italy
Milan, Italy. Laura Zulian Photography / Getty Images

Setting foot in the city boundaries of Milan is like walking into a fashion show. As Italy's fashion and design capital, it's renowned for high-end shopping and a stylish atmosphere. Iconic landmarks like the Duomo di Milano, Sforza Castle and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II showcase the city's rich history and architectural splendor.

Milan’s thriving cultural scene, world-class opera at La Scala, and delectable cuisine make it a must-visit destination for art, fashion and food enthusiasts.

10. Athens, Greece (3.15 million)

Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece. George Pachantouris / Getty Images

Athens, the cradle of Western civilization, is one large capital city where ancient history meets modern vibrancy. The Acropolis, Parthenon and Ancient Agora stand as timeless symbols of its classical heritage. Lively neighborhoods, traditional tavernas and buzzing nightlife create a distinct blend that appeals to history buffs and urban explorers alike.

11. Kyiv, Ukraine (3.02 million)

Kyiv, Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine. John Coletti / Getty Images

Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is known for historical landmarks like the golden domes of Saint Sophia's Cathedral and Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. These landmarks reflect the city's deep religious heritage. Kyiv is also a growing tech hub.

12. Lisbon, Portugal (3 million)

Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

This sun-soaked capital of Portugal offers stunning views and timeless charm. Known for its iconic yellow trams, historic neighborhoods like Alfama and landmarks such as Belém Tower, Lisbon captivates visitors with its rich maritime history.

Its vibrant culinary scene, featuring pastel de nata and fresh seafood, pairs perfectly with thriving arts and nightlife culture.

