7 of the 10 Largest Cities in Europe Are Capitals

" " The Kremlin is the most recognizable structure in Moscow, Russia. Jon Hicks / Getty Images

Although many major European cities are considered iconic, none of them break into the top 10 most populous cities in the world. The cities with the highest populations are spread through Asia, North America and Africa; the largest cities in Europe simply can't compete with those numbers.

There are 44 European countries, and 27 of them form the European Union, a political can economic alliance that continues to shape the continent's future. Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan are transcontinental countries that cross both Europe and Asia. Europe's largest countries, determined by each country's population, are Russia and Germany.

Europe's most populous cities offer a blend of tradition and modernity. Multiple major cities in Europe are major transportation hubs, connecting travelers to other airports, train stations and public transit systems.