" " Rome, one of the most beautiful cities in the world, merges urban areas with ancient sites such as the Colosseum to depict a rich history. f11photo / Shutterstock

Italy is the birthplace of the Renaissance. It boasts works by legendary artists like Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael and Caravaggio. Italy also plays an important role in the United Nations, as one of the founding members of UNICEF (United Nation's Childrens Fund) and FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization, which is based in Rome).

Though Italy's population only ranks around 23rd in the world in terms of total population (approximately 60 million people), it's one of the most densely populated in Europe because of its small land area. From the bustling streets of Rome to the romantic canals of Venice, each of these populous cities reflects a unique blend of ancient heritage, artistic achievement and urban modernity.

Here are the 15 largest cities in Italy, ranked by population.