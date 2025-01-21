15 Largest Cities in Italy, Ranked by Population

By: Ada Tseng  |  Jan 21, 2025
Rome, one of the most beautiful cities in the world, merges urban areas with ancient sites such as the Colosseum to depict a rich history. f11photo / Shutterstock

Italy is the birthplace of the Renaissance. It boasts works by legendary artists like Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael and Caravaggio. Italy also plays an important role in the United Nations, as one of the founding members of UNICEF (United Nation's Childrens Fund) and FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization, which is based in Rome).

Though Italy's population only ranks around 23rd in the world in terms of total population (approximately 60 million people), it's one of the most densely populated in Europe because of its small land area. From the bustling streets of Rome to the romantic canals of Venice, each of these populous cities reflects a unique blend of ancient heritage, artistic achievement and urban modernity.

Here are the 15 largest cities in Italy, ranked by population.

Contents
  1. Rome (2.9 million)
  2. Milan (1.4 million)
  3. Naples (950,000)
  4. Turin (846,000)
  5. Palermo (647,000)
  6. Genoa (564,000)
  7. Bologna (390,000)
  8. Florence (369,000)
  9. Bari (321,000)
  10. Catania (311,000)
  11. Venice (260,000)
  12. Verona (258,000)
  13. Messina (227,000)
  14. Padua (210,000)
  15. Trieste (202,000)

1. Rome (2.9 million)

The capital and the largest Italian city, Rome is a living museum of ancient history. Known as the Eternal City, this modern European capital boasts iconic landmarks like the Colosseum, the Roman Forum and St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. The city's economy is also driven by tourism, as Rome is one of the most-visited places in the world.

2. Milan (1.4 million)

Milan, the fashion and financial capital in northern Italy, is known for its sophistication and style. Its large city population reflects its thriving design and luxury industries. The Duomo di Milano, La Scala Opera House and Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" are key tourist attractions.

3. Naples (950,000)

Located in southern Italy, Naples is the birthplace of neapolitan pizza and home to landmarks like the Naples Cathedral and Castel Nuovo. Nearby, Mount Vesuvius and the ancient ruins of Pompeii offer unforgettable experiences.

4. Turin (846,000)

The fourth-most populated city in Italhy is Turin, the capital of the Piedmont region. It's known for its baroque architecture and elegant squares. As the home of Fiat, it also plays a notable role in Italy’s automotive industry. The city is also known for the Mole Antonelliana and its thriving café culture, as well as being a gateway to the Italian Alps.

5. Palermo (647,000)

Another one of Italy's major cities is Palermo, the capital of Sicily. Its stunning mosaics, Palermo Cathedral and bustling food markets reflect the city's mix of Arab, Norman and Italian influences. Palermo is also known for its street food, including arancini (rice balls) and panelle (chickpea fritters).

6. Genoa (564,000)

A major port city on the Ligurian coast, Genoa is known for its maritime history and labyrinthine old town. Its attractions include the ancient Palazzo Ducale, Genoa Aquarium and the harbor. It's also the birthplace of Christopher Columbus.

7. Bologna (390,000)

Bologna, the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region, is known for its rich cuisine, including tagliatelle al ragù and tortellini. The city features Europe's oldest university — the University of Bologna — as well as the iconic Two Towers (Due Torri) and porticoes (or arcades), which are covered walkways that date back to the 12th century.

8. Florence (369,000)

Florence is a haven for art, history and Tuscan cuisine. Known as the cradle of the Renaissance, this Italian city known for masterpieces like Michelangelo’s "David" and Brunelleschi's "Dome." Other highlights include the Uffizi Gallery, Ponte Vecchio and the Florence Cathedral, formerly known as the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore.

9. Bari (321,000)

Bari, the capital of the Puglia region, is a bustling port city on the Adriatic Sea. It's known for its charming old town (Bari Vecchia), Basilica di San Nicola and beautiful coastal promenades. Bari serves as a gateway to southern Italy's beaches and villages.

10. Catania (311,000)

Located on the island of Sicily, Catania sits at the foot of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano. The city is known for its Baroque architecture — including the Piazza del Duomo and Catania Cathedral — and fish markets.

11. Venice (260,000)

Venice, the "Floating City," is one of the most iconic and romantic destinations in the world. Its canals, gondolas and stunning landmarks like St. Mark's Square and the Doge's Palace are main attractions. It's also known for the prestigious annual Venice Film Festival.

12. Verona (258,000)

Verona is famous as the setting for Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." Key attractions include the ancient Roman Arena, Juliet's Balcony and charming piazzas. The city is also known for its festivals and proximity to Lake Garda.

13. Messina (227,000)

Messina, a port city in northeastern Sicily, serves as a gateway to the Italian mainland. It's also known for its stunning harbor, the Cathedral of Messina and views of the Strait of Messina.

14. Padua (210,000)

Padua, located in the Veneto region, is home of Padua University, one of the oldest universities in Europe, founded in 1222. Visitors also make the pilgrimage to see the Basilica of Saint Anthony and the frescoes by Giotto in the Scrovegni Chapel.

15. Trieste (202,000)

Trieste, a port city in northeastern Italy, is influenced by Italian, Slovenian and Austro-Hungarian traditions. Its picturesque waterfront, historic cafés and landmarks like Piazza Unità d'Italia and Miramare Castle make it an appealing destination.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

