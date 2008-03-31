Government Agencies

Agencies are various organizations or entities within the government. Learn more about agencies like the FBI, foster care, the Postal Service or Customs.

Running Antarctica's 'Penguin Post Office': Coolest Job Ever?
There's a dream job for everyone, and sometimes that's almost everybody else's nightmare job. Meet the four women who will run the "penguin post office" in Antarctica.

By Jesslyn Shields

SCOTUS Is Back in Session With More Controversial Cases on the Docket
Affirmative action, LGBTQ rights and election laws are all on the Supreme Court's new docket. And how SCOTUS rules stands to change many Americans' lives. Here's what to expect for the 2022-2023 session.

By Morgan Marietta

Feel Like David Against Goliath? You May Need an Ombudsman
Do you have a complaint to lodge against a large business, or a government agency or university, but feel like you're going up against a giant? Then you may just need an ombudsman on your side.

By Laurie L. Dove

8 'Secrets' You Didn't Know About the Secret Service
When you think of the Secret Service, you probably think of the people in black guarding the president of the United States. But that's just a small part of the job. What else does this agency do?

By John Donovan

How the U.S. Department of Justice Works
The Department of Justice claims to be the world's biggest law office, but it does everything from operating prisons to conducting counterespionage operations.

By Patrick J. Kiger

The Anatomy of a U.S. Presidential Motorcade
When the U.S. president comes to town, it's time to get off the roads. As fast as you can.

By John Donovan

10 Essential Supreme Court Cases of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have been tiny, but she left a huge mark on the U.S. judicial system in the 27 years she served on the Supreme Court, more than earning her nickname the "Notorious RBG."

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Taxpayer-funded Pension and Perks of Former U.S. Officials
Former U.S. presidents draw a hefty pension for life, but what about members of Congress? You might be surprised to know where your tax dollars are going to fund their retirement.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

The Ugly History of Supreme Court Nominee Showdowns
Brett Kavanaugh's nomination certainly isn't the worst the U.S. has seen. Anybody remember Harriet Miers?

By John Donovan

How Supreme Court Appointments Work
When a Supreme Court justice retires, there's a lot of speculation and political maneuvering regarding the replacement. Find out how Supreme Court justices are nominated, who is qualified to serve and how a nominee is approved.

By Ed Grabianowski & Sarah Gleim

USPS Introduces First Scratch-and-sniff Stamps
The exact summer-evoking scents of the stamps won't be revealed until the dedication party on June 20, 2018.

By Laurie L. Dove

Who Decides What Goes on Postage Stamps?
Anyone can submit an idea for a postage stamp, but who decides which ideas make the cut?

By Stell Simonton

How Did the U.S. Look Before the EPA?
Are we ready to go back to a pre-EPA USA? Take a look at a series of pics from the National Archives to see what it was like before the agency was formed.

By Sarah Gleim

Delivering the Mail to Your Home Is Way More Complex Than You Might Think
The longest mail route in America is nearly 200 miles. The shortest? Less than 1 mile.

By Dave Roos

USDA Deletes Animal Abuse Online Records
The USDA just wiped out thousands of online records documenting abuses at zoos, circuses, universities and research facilities, outraging animal rights activists.

By Sarah Gleim

Launch Nuclear Attack? Insert Disk Seven
The Department of Defense relies on nuclear force systems that are 53 years old. These critical systems were brand-new when President Kennedy was assassinated.

By Jonathan Strickland

How the FDA Works
While the FDA originated amid the Civil War, it took a 20th century novel about the horrors of meatpacking to convince the government to officially regulate what goes into our bodies. How does the FDA keep us safer these days?

By Clint Pumphrey

How Numbers Stations Work
We may be living in the age of the Internet, but simple shortwave radio transmitters still play a part in the espionage game. The huge benefit: There's no trail.

By Nathan Chandler

Spy Pictures
Spying is an important part of government intelligence gathering. This collection of pictures gives you an insight into this highly secretive task.

How the EPA Works
The EPA was established to protect human health and the environment. How does the agency interpret and enact environmental legislation?

By Sarah Dowdey

How the U.S. Postal Service Works
The U.S. Postal Services delivers 143 billion pieces of mail a year. But it's been struggling financially for years. Will it survive? And how do your letters get to the right place?

By Lee Ann Obringer & Melanie Radzicki McManus

11 Terms Used by Spies
Maybe you're involved in a covert operation. Maybe you're just curious. Spies have developed their own language of code words in order to keep from being discovered. We don't need to know, but you should learn the 11 terms used by spies here.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How U.S. Marshals Work
The U.S. Marshals Service is the oldest law enforcement agency in the nation. Learn about famous U.S. Marshals and the duties and history of U.S. Marshals.

By Ed Grabianowski

How Spies Work
Spies have shaped foreign policy, altered the course of wars and left a deep (though usually hidden) impression on world history. It's a tense and often deadly job.

By Ed Grabianowski

Is the FBI reading my e-mail?
When the FBI announced two years ago that it no was longer using its Carnivore Internet surveillance software, it seemed like a victory. Find out why the techniques employed in the new ISP-based surveillance approach may be even more evasive.

By Julia Layton