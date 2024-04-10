All About the Mythical Phoenix: Bird of Fire and Eternal Life

" " Phoenix mythology often entails the notion of eternal life as the fire bird is reborn from ashes. ValeryLt / Shutterstock

The phoenix bird is a mythical creature that resembles an eagle with broader wings. Its elegant, peacock-like feathers burst with the dazzling colors of flames. Any Harry Potter fan could explain what this magnificent "fire bird" looks like in great detail.

However, the phoenix lived only in legends of ancient times and modern works of fiction: It is not a real bird found in nature. Just as the dragon was a figment of collective imagination, the story of the sacred bird called the phoenix is likely based on the now-extinct Egyptian Bennu heron.

Regardless of its actual existence, the phoenix mythology has endured across many cultures of the ancient world and remains an important symbol of the neverending cycle of life and death today.