While both an itchy right foot and an itchy left foot can carry symbolic meanings, the interpretations differ significantly. An itchy right foot is generally associated with positive omens and the anticipation of forthcoming travel. It suggests that a journey is on the horizon, and careful planning can lead to financial prosperity during the trip.

On the other hand, an itchy left foot has a more ominous connotation. In many cultures, it is viewed as a sign of potential misfortune or negative outcomes related to a journey. The specific location of the itch on the left foot further refines the interpretation, providing insights into the nature and challenges of the impending journey.