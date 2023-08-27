The Fascinating World of Full Moon Superstitions

Water-Based Wishing Ritual

According to some beliefs, writing down your wishes during a full moon can amplify their chances of manifestation. One TikTok user suggests writing your first name, surname, and date of birth three times in blue ink. Then, beneath that, write your wish in as much detail as possible. Fold the paper three times towards you, place it in a glass container, mix it three times clockwise, and leave it next to a window or outside overnight. Upon completion, recite a set of words invoking the power of the moon and expressing gratitude.

Three Things to Avoid During a Full Moon

Other TikTok users offer advice on what to avoid during a full moon. Getting a haircut is considered inauspicious during this time, as the energy is believed to be shifting and unstable. Signing major contracts is also discouraged, as the energy of the moon cycle may lead to revisions or the reopening of agreements. Additionally, consuming alcohol during a full moon is said to interfere with the moon's purging and clearing effects, making one more susceptible to unwanted energies.

Advertisement

Manifesting Money with a Candle

A viral TikTok video explains a ritual for manifesting money during a full moon. The ritual involves placing a candle on a plate and adding ingredients such as a silver coin, cinnamon, and instant coffee into the empty casing. The wax is then returned to the shell, and the desired amount of money is written on top. The candle must remain lit throughout the presence of the full moon. Followers of this ritual emphasize the importance of gratitude and patience, even if the desired amount is not immediately received.

Recharging Crystal Jewelry

The full moon is believed to be an ideal time for recharging crystals and crystal jewelry. Placing them on a windowsill or outside overnight allows them to be cleansed of any accumulated negative energy. The moon's powerful beams are said to restore their effectiveness and align them with their intended purpose. This practice is popular among crystal enthusiasts who seek to enhance the energetic properties of their stones.

Creating Moon Water

Creating moon water is a widely practiced ritual during a full moon. It involves placing water in a container and leaving it outside or on a windowsill to absorb the moon's energy overnight. Moon water is believed to possess magical properties and can be used for various purposes, such as cleansing crystals, anointing objects, or as an ingredient in spells and rituals. Many people find comfort and a sense of connection with the lunar cycle through this practice.