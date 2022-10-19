The legend of La Llorona is a centuries-old tale that dates to the conquistadors. While the story varies depending on the source, the most common says the ghost is of a woman, Maria, who used her beauty and charm to capture the heart of a wealthy man, with whom she had two sons. He lavished her with attention and gifts until their marriage went south.

He began a life of drinking and womanizing, spending more time away from home. Even when he was home, he ignored his wife for his children.

Eventually Maria saw him with another woman and was heartbroken — and enraged. So, Maria decided to inflict the same type of pain on her husband — she drowned their children in the river. But right after she realized what she'd done, she cried out "Ay, mis hijos!" ("Oh, my children!") and drowned herself, too.

Now, the legend says, La Llorona floats in water in her white gown, searching for her children. "Her still-weeping ghost is said to still be out there, murdering children whom, in her madness, she confuses as her own," Acosta says.

Like most cultural oral stories, the legend of La Llorona has multiple variations depending on who's telling the story. "Variance and differences in the story don't really come from world regions as much as they come from being a centuries-old folktale passed down over so many years," explains Tomás Prower, author of "Morbid Magic: Death Spirituality & Culture From Around the World."

Some versions say La Llorona blamed her children for why her husband left her, while others suggest she attacks cheating husbands. But the general message is the same: If you hear the cries of La Llorona, run.