5 Family Vacation Traditions

Whether your family enjoys national parks, educational museums or poolside naps, making a tradition of sharing those experiences will bring you closer together.

Family vacations -- and the traditions they encourage -- offer benefits that last all year. Traditions, particularly those outside of normal, day-to-day routines, provide a vehicle to better understand the goals and challenges belonging to each individual within a family unit. And long after a holiday ends, the rituals shared will provide comfort during times of crisis or change [source: Hill].

Encourage everyone to participate in your family vacation traditions. Even if, for example, your youngest child is frustrated by her inability to find sand dollars as quickly as her older siblings, continue to draw her into the activity. Offer positive, enthusiastic feedback about her efforts, and ask other family members to pitch in so her collection can grow, too. Your enthusiasm, as long as it's consistent, will catch on [source: Parent Wonder].

No matter what vacation traditions you choose, they'll foster a sense of support and cooperation among siblings and generations -- feelings you can recreate no matter where you go together.