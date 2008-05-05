Spy Pictures

Spying is a tense and often deadly way for governments to gather secret information from their enemies. Next we'll look at some of the methods spies use.
Advertisement
Methods of acquiring information are as varied as the information itself. See how spies hide information on the next page.
When secret information is passed to the spy's controllers, it must be hidden so that the enemy doesn't suspect anything.
Machines like this can help encode or decode a secret message.
Spying from the air is a method that governments use to monitor the activities of other countries.
Advertisement
Spy satellites can do the job of spy planes without putting a pilot in danger.