SCOTUS Is Back in Session With More Controversial Cases on the Docket

" " Students and visitors mingle in Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. One of the Supreme Court's most publicized cases this term focuses on whether Harvard University unfairly discriminates against Asian student applicants. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

College admissions and scholarships can alter the trajectory of a life. College administrators want diverse student populations but are less clear about which categories — including race, ethnicity, gender, sexual identity and wealth — should influence admission and financial aid decisions. When it comes down to the specifics of which people are underrepresented in higher education and which are overrepresented, the questions become thorny.

Many different groups feel that they are being mistreated when their specific circumstances and histories are considered.

The Supreme Court will hear two lawsuits Oct. 31, 2022, brought by the anti-affirmative action organization Students for Fair Admissions. This group argues that Harvard and other schools blatantly discriminate against Asian students. But the claim is a proxy for all other preferences grounded in identity, including those in favor of Black applicants and those disadvantaging whites.

The two cases — one against Harvard and the other against the University of North Carolina — address private as well as public institutions.

Nine states currently have laws that ban affirmative action in college admissions. The extent and focus of existing diversity policies vary widely.

Universities justifying their diversity policies argue that the 14th Amendment and its guarantee of "equal protection of the laws" encourages giving an advantage to historically oppressed groups.

The opponents of affirmative action argue that the 14th Amendment was meant to uphold racial neutrality, meaning all individuals should be treated the same, regardless of race. In this view, the Constitution forbids considering race in almost any decisions that influence individual advancement.

The core conflict is whether the equal protection clause protects equality or equity.

If is it equality — the same treatment of all races, regardless — this supports the argument that universities may not give preferences to applicants of one race over another.

If the 14th Amendment is found to guarantee equity — or trying to create equal outcomes for all by favoring historically disadvantaged groups — this supports the argument that affirmative action policies are constitutionally sound, and perhaps even required in public institutions.

The current court, with a conservative majority, almost certainly favors the argument that the equal protection clause endorses equality, not equity.

In a 2007 ruling on public high schools, for example, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that "the way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race."