What Does the Speaker of the House Do?

During the republic's early years, the speakership gradually gained power. By 1910, Speaker Joe Cannon had centralized power to such an extent that many of his own party members rebelled. Power was redistributed to committees and lower-level party leaders.

By the 1970s, committees had gained such control over legislative outcomes that widespread reforms were adopted, which shifted power back to the speaker.

From 1977 to 1995, three successive Democratic speakers — Thomas "Tip" O'Neill, Jim Wright and Tom Foley — reinvigorated the speakership. They enlarged the party leadership structure, creating wider networks of loyalty among members of the majority party while strengthening support for their priorities.

Today, the role of the speaker is influenced especially by changes instituted by Speaker Newt Gingrich, who took the gavel after the 1994 elections.

Gingrich, a Republican, was overtly partisan in the role. He announced that, compared with past speakers, he was "essentially a political leader of a grassroots movement seeking to do nothing less than reshape the federal government along with the political culture of the nation."

Since Gingrich's tenure, speakers are often criticized as too partisan and too powerful, trampling minority party interests. But this is the nature of the job in today's Washington.

