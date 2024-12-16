15 Hindu Gods Representing Cyclical Balance in the Universe

By: Ada Tseng  |  Dec 16, 2024
The Hindu religion recognizes countless deities, including Ganesha, shown here in multiple forms. Pakin Songmor / Getty Images

Hinduism is one of the world's oldest religions in the world, with roots stretching back over 4,000 years. According to The Pew Research Center, there are about 1 billion Hindus in the world, representing 15 percent of the global population. Approximately 94 percent of Hindus live in India, and 60 percent of Southern Asia's total population is Hindu.

The religion recognizes millions of Hindu gods and goddesses, each embodying different aspects of the divine and providing guidance, protection and blessings.

Many Hindus build small altars in their homes, offering prayers and food to their chosen deities, known as Ishta Devata. They may pray to specific gods depending on their needs — seeking Saraswati's wisdom during exams or Ganesha's blessings to remove obstacles.

The divine is seen as simultaneously personal and universal, with gods and goddesses often representing different manifestations of one ultimate reality" Brahman. Here's a brief look at Hindu deities, grouped by the Trimurti (which represent creation, preservation and destruction).

Contents
  1. What Is The Trimurti?
  2. Creators
  3. Preservers
  4. Destroyers

What Is The Trimurti?

The concept of the Trimurti refers to the gods Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, and it represents the cyclical nature of existence. Each god embodies a cosmic function: Brahma is the Creator, Vishnu is the Preserver and Shiva is the Destroyer.

Creation gives birth to new possibilities, preservation sustains them and destruction clears the way for transformation. Together, they ensure the universe's ongoing balance and renewal.

Creators

1. Brahma

The god of creation, Brahma is considered to be one of the most important figures in the Trimurti. Brahma is depicted with four faces symbolizing his all-encompassing knowledge. Brahma is in charge of raja-guna, the quality of passion.

2. Saraswati

The goddess of wisdom, arts and learning, Saraswati is Brahma's consort and represents creativity in all forms.

3. Prajapati

Known as the lord of creatures, Prajapati is associated with the creation of life and progeny in Hindu mythology.

4. Vishwakarma

The divine architect, Vishwakarma is the god of construction and craftsmanship.

5. Manu

The progenitor of humanity, Manu is considered the first man and lawgiver in Hindu tradition.

Preservers

6. Vishnu

The god of preservation and sustenance, Vishnu is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, known for his 10 avatars, including Rama and Krishna. Vishnu is in charge of sattva guna, the quality of goodness.

7. Lakshmi

The goddess of wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi is Vishnu's consort and embodies abundance and good fortune.

8. Hanuman

A devoted servant of Vishnu's avatar Rama, Hanuman is the monkey warrior — and the god of strength, devotion and loyalty.

9. Garuda

Vishnu's mount and emblem of speed, Garuda is often invoked for protection and courage.

10. Narada

A divine sage and devotee of Vishnu, Narada is the messenger and storyteller of the gods.

Destroyers

11. Shiva

Known as the god of destruction and transformation, Shiva represents the cyclical nature of the universe and the potential for renewal. Shiva is in charge of tamas guna, the quality of ignorance.

12. Parvati

The goddess of power and energy, Parvati is Shiva's consort and the mother of Ganesha and Kartikeya.

13. Kali

A fierce aspect of Parvati, Kali is the goddess of time and destruction, often called upon to destroy evil.

14. Durga

Another form of Parvati, Durga is the warrior goddess who defeats demons and protects dharma.

15. Ganesha

The god of beginnings and remover of obstacles, Ganesha is also a son of Shiva and is widely worshiped across Hinduism.

We created this article with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

