15 Hindu Gods Representing Cyclical Balance in the Universe

" " The Hindu religion recognizes countless deities, including Ganesha, shown here in multiple forms. Pakin Songmor / Getty Images

Hinduism is one of the world's oldest religions in the world, with roots stretching back over 4,000 years. According to The Pew Research Center, there are about 1 billion Hindus in the world, representing 15 percent of the global population. Approximately 94 percent of Hindus live in India, and 60 percent of Southern Asia's total population is Hindu.

The religion recognizes millions of Hindu gods and goddesses, each embodying different aspects of the divine and providing guidance, protection and blessings.

Advertisement

Many Hindus build small altars in their homes, offering prayers and food to their chosen deities, known as Ishta Devata. They may pray to specific gods depending on their needs — seeking Saraswati's wisdom during exams or Ganesha's blessings to remove obstacles.

The divine is seen as simultaneously personal and universal, with gods and goddesses often representing different manifestations of one ultimate reality" Brahman. Here's a brief look at Hindu deities, grouped by the Trimurti (which represent creation, preservation and destruction).