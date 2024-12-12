Abaddon Is a Place and a Figure, Both Chaotic and Destructive

" " Abaddon has a dark reputation as an angel of the bottomless pit of destruction and despair. But where does the reputation come from? Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

If you've ever heard of Abaddon, you might know him as a mysterious figure of destruction and judgment. In religious texts, Abaddon is the angel of the bottomless pit, a powerful being connected to the underworld and the end of days.

But what exactly does he represent, and why does he show up in so many different places, from ancient scriptures to modern culture? Adding to the confusion, Abaddon is both a place and a figure. As a place, it is described as a realm of the dead, a shadowy underworld often linked to Sheol in Hebrew tradition.

Advertisement

As a figure, Abaddon was first introduced in the Bible as the leader of destructive forces unleashed during the apocalypse, and he remains one of the most enigmatic entities in religious and literary history.