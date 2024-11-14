Archangel Zadkiel: Finding Strength Through Transformation

Most of us need at least some emotional healing from time to time. If you're dealing with a lot of negative energy in life (such as processing painful memories), Zadkiel can be invoked as your guardian angel.

Often, calling upon the divine light of the angels involves a regular spiritual practice of some kind, whether it is meditation, prayer, visualization or chanting.

The following are some tips for tapping into the guidance and healing power of Zadkiel. Some of these can also be used with other angels, but we'll concentrate on aspects that closely related to Zadkiel's role in various traditions.

1. Find a Quiet Place

Calling on the angels is hard to do if you're in any way distracted. Communing with celestial energies is best done in a quiet, calm state of mind, and it helps if you have a personal space that allows you to feel this way.

2. Think of Jupiter

The archangel Zadkiel is often associated with the planet Jupiter. This means that his attributes — such as benevolence, wisdom and abundance — are highly positive. If you're into astrology, it can be helpful to concentrate on Zadkiel when the sign of Jupiter is especially prominent.

3. Focus on Purple

Visions of Zadkiel are often associated with the color violet or purple. He is said to appear in a violet flame — or, less intensely, with a violet aura around him.

You might try to visualize a purple light ray when you're praying to Zadkiel. It can also be helpful to keep a shrine with that color, using items such as lavender flowers, a purple stone (such as amethyst crystals) or a swatch of violet cloth.