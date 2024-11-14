Archangel Zadkiel: Finding Strength Through Transformation

By: Zach Taras  |  Nov 14, 2024
Zadkiel is associated with a violet ray or flame. Shutterstock AI Generator / Shutterstock

In many New Age spiritual practices, it's believed that angelic beings — such as the archangel Zadkiel — can be called upon to help guide and empower the passionate seeker. Here, we'll take a look at this celestial figure, and how you might draw upon his angelic wisdom and power to improve your life.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Who Is the Archangel Zadkiel?
  2. Stories of Zadkiel
  3. What Qualities Are Associated With the Archangel Zadkiel?
  4. 3 Ways to Call Upon Zadkiel's Energy
  5. Spiritual Growth with the Archangel Zadkiel

Who Is the Archangel Zadkiel?

The archangel Zadkiel, whose name in Hebrew translates to "God is my righteousness," is an angel in the Abrahamic religions, especially Judaism and Christianity. Historically, Zadkiel's presence is most explicit in the tradition of the Kabbalah, a Jewish mystical practice.

Some stories associate Zadkiel with the Biblical story of Abraham, where he may be the angel who prevents Abraham from sacrificing Isaac, his son.

Advertisement

Popular depictions of the archangel Zadkiel often show him holding a dagger or sword, but this apparently menacing image is undercut by knowing that this is a blade that has been taken from Abraham's hand, and thus signifying divine mercy.

Stories of Zadkiel

As in so many things from the ancient world, the specifics of the archangel Zadkiel are somewhat hazy. While the story of Abraham nearly sacrificing Isaac doesn't specifically mention Zadkiel's presence — only an unnamed biblical angel — other works have asserted that it was Zadkiel who prevented the killing of Isaac.

Some texts claim that it wasn't Zadkiel who performed this act, and instead the angel alluded to was Michael or Tadhiel. Whether or not it was some other angel, Zadkiel has come to be seen as an angelic embodiment of mercy.

Advertisement

What Qualities Are Associated With the Archangel Zadkiel?

Zadkiel is often called the patron angel of mercy, as well as kindness, benevolence and freedom. He has also been called the patron angel of all who forgive.

In some teachings, Zadkiel is named as the head archangel of the Dominions, a level (or choir) of angels in the angelic hierarchy. He is also listed among the angels who follow the archangel Michael into holy battle at the end times.

Advertisement

As in many spiritual practices and traditions, there's a lot of interpretive work to be done. If you believe that Zadkiel is following close behind as the head archangel enters battle, Zadkiel can be seen as a source of courage or strength when facing difficult circumstances.

Zadkiel's energy is also seen to have properties of healing, justice and knowledge. Calling on the spiritual energy of Zadkiel can help you persevere when trying to learn a new skill, or soothing the emotional pain that can come with spiritual transformation.

Advertisement

3 Ways to Call Upon Zadkiel's Energy

Most of us need at least some emotional healing from time to time. If you're dealing with a lot of negative energy in life (such as processing painful memories), Zadkiel can be invoked as your guardian angel.

Often, calling upon the divine light of the angels involves a regular spiritual practice of some kind, whether it is meditation, prayer, visualization or chanting.

Advertisement

The following are some tips for tapping into the guidance and healing power of Zadkiel. Some of these can also be used with other angels, but we'll concentrate on aspects that closely related to Zadkiel's role in various traditions.

1. Find a Quiet Place

Calling on the angels is hard to do if you're in any way distracted. Communing with celestial energies is best done in a quiet, calm state of mind, and it helps if you have a personal space that allows you to feel this way.

2. Think of Jupiter

The archangel Zadkiel is often associated with the planet Jupiter. This means that his attributes — such as benevolence, wisdom and abundance — are highly positive. If you're into astrology, it can be helpful to concentrate on Zadkiel when the sign of Jupiter is especially prominent.

3. Focus on Purple

Visions of Zadkiel are often associated with the color violet or purple. He is said to appear in a violet flame — or, less intensely, with a violet aura around him.

You might try to visualize a purple light ray when you're praying to Zadkiel. It can also be helpful to keep a shrine with that color, using items such as lavender flowers, a purple stone (such as amethyst crystals) or a swatch of violet cloth.

Advertisement

Spiritual Growth with the Archangel Zadkiel

For many spiritual seekers, due to his association with the color purple — often discussed as the violet flame — Zadkiel represents transformation above all else.

Of course, transformation is not necessarily a simple or easy process. Growth can be painful, and resisting change can activate lower energies as one processes their negative karma.

Advertisement

Those who call on Zadkiel are encouraged to be patient. If you think you'll benefit most from Zadkiel's energy, give yourself some time to get acclimated to the process.

You might not see results from the violet flame right away, but over time, with persistence, you may find yourself different in ways you didn't anticipate.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...