All About Shiva, God of Destruction and Transformation

" " Murdeshwar Temple in Karnataka, India, features a massive figure of Shiva. Amith Nag Photography / Getty Images

Shiva is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, known as the god of destruction and transformation. He is a central figure in the Trimurti, alongside Brahma (the creator), and Vishnu (the preserver).

As the lord of destruction, the god Shiva plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance of the universe, ensuring that creation can begin anew.

Shiva is also celebrated as a yogi and ascetic, embodying both immense power and serene detachment. He is one of the most complex and multifaceted figures in Hindu mythology, representing opposites such as creation and destruction, asceticism and fertility, and wrath and benevolence. His presence permeates the spiritual and cultural life of millions of devotees.