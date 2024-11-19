Archangel Names and Stories in Abrahamic Religions

The protestant Bible typically recognizes Archangel Uriel in addition to Michael, Raphael and Gabriel. Uriel is known as the archangel of knowledge and wisdom. Uriel is also referred to as Archangel Ariel in some translations of ancient texts.

Islam also recognizes the three main Archangels, with Archangel Azrael being a fourth addition. Azrael serves as the angel of death, carrying newly crossed over souls into the afterlife.

Advertisement

Archangel Raphael is also given the name Israfil in Islamic culture and is usually painted playing a trumpet to signal the coming of God.

The Hebrew book of Enoch, which is generally considered noncanonical, also refers to seven archangels:

Michael

Gabriel

Raphael

Uriel

Raguel

Sariel

Remiel

As you can see, these names differ slightly from the seven names given by the Catholic Church.

As you can see, who the Archangels are, and how many there are, varies from one religious sect to another. However, nearly every Abrahamic faith seems to agree on the angelic statuses of Michael, Raphael and Gabriel.