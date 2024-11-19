Archangel Raphael: A Healer Said to Appear in Human Form

The first historically recognized text featuring Archangel Raphael is the Book of Tobit in the Old Testament or Jewish Torah.

The Book of Tobit is about a blind man, also named Tobit. He is an Israelite living the village of Media in what would now be modern-day Iran. Feeling overcome by his disability, Tobit prays for death, but God instead sends Archangel St. Raphael to come to his aid in human form.

With the angel's guidance, Tobit's son Tobias travels to the village of Ecbatana and meets a woman named Sarah. Sarah had similarly prayed for death because she was haunted by a powerful demon Asmodeus, who would kill any potential male suitors.

Raphael advises Tobit to perform healing miracles which he claims can cure his blindness as well as expel Sarah's demon.

With the demon gone, Tobias marries Sarah and returns home. God heals his father's blindness as Raphael reveals his true angelic form to the group, stating, "I am Raphael, one of the seven angels who stand in the glorious presence of the Lord, ready to serve him."

He tells them to praise God and to carry on the Jewish tradition in order to make good on the angel's blessing via healing process.

Relationship with Archangel Michael and Gabriel

According to the Hebrew Talmud, which was written well after the Torah and after the execution of Jesus Christ, Michael, Raphael and Gabriel were the first three holy beings who visited Abraham in ancient times.

This is an event which is important to the founding of Judaism, and important to all Abrahamic religions.

By including archangels in its origin story, the intention of the Talmud may be to give more weight to these figures introduced in later parts of the Torah, as well as to incorporate some early Christian mythos into its own canon.

Relationship with Fallen Angels

Raphael is also referenced in the Book of Enoch, a popular Jewish text from the third century C.E. which now considered noncanonical by most Jewish and Christian sects.

However, Enoch has shown to be a clear inspiration on some parts of the New Testament. These have also influenced the widespread depictions of angels in popular culture.

"I Enoch" (the first Book of Enoch) calls Raphael "the angel of the spirits of men." This could potentially mean that Raphael shared a kinship with mankind uncommon for most other angels. His mission is to "heal the Earth which the fallen angels have defiled," or in simple terms, to use his healing powers to exile agents of Lucifer.

Enoch also names directly the seven archangels, but the names given differ from those recognized by the Catholic Church. The names used in the Book of Enoch are:

Uriel

Raphael

Raguel

Michael

Sariel

Gabriel

Remiel