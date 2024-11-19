Archangel Raphael: A Healer Said to Appear in Human Form

By: Talon Homer  |  Nov 19, 2024
The Catholic Church refers to the existence of seven archangels, but not all of these angels are named or recognized by all religious sects. ROMAOSLO / Getty Images

Although there are plenty of named and unnamed angels mentioned in both the Torah and the New Testament Bible, Archangel Raphael is likely one of the most recognized by scholars as well as casual readers of ancient mythology.

But what is Raphael's story, and what makes him so important in the Judeo-Christian canon? Also, who are the archangels?

Advertisement

The Catholic Church refers to the existence of seven archangels: Gabriel, St. Raphael, St. Michael, Uriel, Camael, Jophiel and Zadkiel. However, not all of these angels are named or recognized by all religious sects. Orthodox churches recognize up to eight archangels, while the most commonly agreed upon names are Raphael, Michael and Gabriel.

Although indirectly referenced in the Torah, the official title of archangel didn't show up until the time of the New Testament. However, the archangels are widely agreed to be a higher class of guardian angels which served God directly and occasionally came down to Earth to serve his will.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. The Angel Raphael in the Torah
  2. Raphael Depicted in Christianity
  3. Raphael Depicted in Islam

The Angel Raphael in the Torah

The first historically recognized text featuring Archangel Raphael is the Book of Tobit in the Old Testament or Jewish Torah.

The Book of Tobit is about a blind man, also named Tobit. He is an Israelite living the village of Media in what would now be modern-day Iran. Feeling overcome by his disability, Tobit prays for death, but God instead sends Archangel St. Raphael to come to his aid in human form.

Advertisement

With the angel's guidance, Tobit's son Tobias travels to the village of Ecbatana and meets a woman named Sarah. Sarah had similarly prayed for death because she was haunted by a powerful demon Asmodeus, who would kill any potential male suitors.

Raphael advises Tobit to perform healing miracles which he claims can cure his blindness as well as expel Sarah's demon.

With the demon gone, Tobias marries Sarah and returns home. God heals his father's blindness as Raphael reveals his true angelic form to the group, stating, "I am Raphael, one of the seven angels who stand in the glorious presence of the Lord, ready to serve him."

He tells them to praise God and to carry on the Jewish tradition in order to make good on the angel's blessing via healing process.

Relationship with Archangel Michael and Gabriel

According to the Hebrew Talmud, which was written well after the Torah and after the execution of Jesus Christ, Michael, Raphael and Gabriel were the first three holy beings who visited Abraham in ancient times.

This is an event which is important to the founding of Judaism, and important to all Abrahamic religions.

By including archangels in its origin story, the intention of the Talmud may be to give more weight to these figures introduced in later parts of the Torah, as well as to incorporate some early Christian mythos into its own canon.

Relationship with Fallen Angels

Raphael is also referenced in the Book of Enoch, a popular Jewish text from the third century C.E. which now considered noncanonical by most Jewish and Christian sects.

However, Enoch has shown to be a clear inspiration on some parts of the New Testament. These have also influenced the widespread depictions of angels in popular culture.

"I Enoch" (the first Book of Enoch) calls Raphael "the angel of the spirits of men." This could potentially mean that Raphael shared a kinship with mankind uncommon for most other angels. His mission is to "heal the Earth which the fallen angels have defiled," or in simple terms, to use his healing powers to exile agents of Lucifer.

Enoch also names directly the seven archangels, but the names given differ from those recognized by the Catholic Church. The names used in the Book of Enoch are:

  • Uriel
  • Raphael
  • Raguel
  • Michael
  • Sariel
  • Gabriel
  • Remiel

Advertisement

Raphael Depicted in Christianity

Along with Michael and Gabriel, Archangel Raphael today is recognized as an iconic figure by Catholics as well as Orthodox Christian denominations. He has been granted sainthood in addition to his status as an archangel, often depicted holding a fish in painting, which is what he fed Tobit to help cure his blindness.

Catholics recite a common prayer to celebrate Raphael:

Advertisement

Dear Archangel Raphael, we beseech you to help us in all our needs and trials of this life, as you, through the power of God, restored Tobit's sight and gave guidance to young Tobiah. We humbly seek your aid and intercession, that our souls may be healed, our bodies protected from all ills, and that through divine grace we may become fit to dwell in the eternal Glory of God in Heaven. Amen.

Raphael Depicted in Islam

In Islamic tradition, the name Archangel Rafael is typically translated to Israfil. The name Israfil is not specifically given in the Quran, but he is believed to be described as a tall, musical archangel who is the leader of all angels.

Muslim paintings usually show Israfil with four wings, playing a trumpet along the mountaintops to announce the presence of God.

Advertisement

Archangel Michael and Archangel Gabriel also have equivalents in the Quran, with some scholars believing that it was Raphael (Israfil) who had first visited the prophet Muhammed in Islamic canon.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...