Archangel Michael: The Only Archangel Named in the Bible

By: Mitch Ryan  |  Nov 13, 2024
Archangel Michael is often depicted in armor, standing triumphantly over a defeated Satan. Labrador Photo Video / Shutterstock

The figure of Saint Michael, or Michael the Archangel, is one of the most powerful and revered beings in religious history. Known as the protector of the faithful and a warrior against evil, Archangel Michael is venerated across Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

In the Christian tradition, Saint Michael's place is singular. As the patron saint of soldiers, police officers, dying people and those in need of protection, he embodies both strength and righteousness.

Advertisement

In life or death, he acts as a Moses character in charge of weighing souls and guiding those with faith toward the light of the lord. This role as protector extends from his earliest appearances in scripture to his lasting presence in modern worship.

His image has inspired art, prayer and devotion for centuries, symbolizing the eternal struggle between good and evil, particularly in his role in casting out Satan from Heaven.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Origins of Saint Michael in the Old Testament
  2. Saint Michael in the New Testament
  3. Presence in Other Religious Texts
  4. Modern Depictions and Celebrations

Origins of Saint Michael in the Old Testament

Michael's first significant appearance comes in the Old Testament, specifically in the Book of Daniel. He is called a "chief prince" who protects the Jewish people. Daniel 12:1 states:

"At that time Michael, the great prince who protects your people, will arise."

In Bible verses like this one, he is depicted as a guardian prince, not just for individuals but for entire nations, representing divine protection over Israel during times of great tribulation.

Advertisement

In Jewish tradition, Michael's role as a guardian angel is pivotal. He is seen as a protector and mediator between God and humanity, standing against chaos and the forces that seek to disrupt the divine order.

Though not mentioned as frequently as other figures, Michael's presence in the Old Testament sets the stage for his later appearances and greater prominence in Christian scripture.

Advertisement

Saint Michael in the New Testament

The New Testament elevates Michael the Archangel to a role of cosmic importance, particularly in the Book of Revelation, where this spiritual warrior leads an angelic army manned by heavenly hosts against evil. Here, he is the vanquisher of Hell, Satan and more.

Revelation 12:7-9 describes the famous battle between Michael and Satan:

Advertisement

"Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought back. But he was not strong enough, and they lost their place in heaven."

In this dramatic scene, Michael commands the heavenly host to defeat Satan and cast him, along with all the evil spirits, out of Heaven. This act of vanquishing hell and Satan makes Michael a central figure in Christian eschatology.

From this moment forward, Saint Michael is seen as a great captain and fearless leader of God's army, the other seven archangels and other angels lower in the heavenly hierarchy.

Advertisement

Presence in Other Religious Texts

Michael's significance is not limited to Christian scriptures. In Islam, he is known as Mīkāʾīl and plays an essential role as one of the four archangels. Islamic tradition describes him as the angel of mercy who uses his healing power to provide nourishment and blessings to humanity.

Like in Christianity, Michael's role in Islam is one of protection and guidance, though his role as a warrior helping heaven's forces in the battle against evil is less emphasized.

Advertisement

In apocryphal Jewish texts, Michael's role is expanded upon, particularly in the Book of Enoch, where he is depicted as a mediator and one of the leading figures among the other archangels. These texts emphasize his status as an angel of justice and mercy, often acting on God's behalf to maintain cosmic order.

Across various religious traditions, Michael is a beacon of divine will, a guardian of righteousness and a formidable warrior against evil.

Advertisement

Modern Depictions and Celebrations

Saint Michael's legacy endures in modern Christian traditions, particularly within Catholicism.

In Catholic tradition, Michael's role is celebrated on September 29 during the Feast of Saints Michael, Gabriel and Raphael. This feast honors the archangels as protectors and messengers of God's divine plan.

Advertisement

The Archangel Prayer

Saint Michael is also invoked in the famous Archangel Prayer, recited by Catholics worldwide: "Holy Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil; may God rebuke him, we humbly pray."

Michael in Art

Michael's depiction in art often shows him in armor, standing triumphantly over a defeated Satan. From Renaissance paintings to modern icons, he is portrayed as a figure of strength, his sword raised against evil, embodying the fight against the forces of darkness in the world, seeking to lead humanity astray.

His images in art reflect the struggle of spiritual warfare on earth and symbolize hope and protection for the faithful against evil spirits who prowl the mortal world, seeking to corrupt human souls to turn from God, Jesus Christ and the noble forces of the church's armies.

Across the world, churches, shrines, military orders and institutions are named after St. Michael, reflecting his status as a patron saint of those in danger. Whether on the battlefield, in times of personal tribulation, or as a protector of nations, Michael the Archangel remains a revered and steadfast figure in the spiritual lives of millions.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Interesting

Saint Michael, Saint Gabriel and Saint Raphael are the amazing archangel trio that get all the credit and spotlight in the Holy Bible, but there are other archangels that support the "prince of the heavenly hosts." One unique figure is Jophiel, the patron archangel of creativity, wisdom and fresh ideas.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...