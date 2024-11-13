Archangel Michael: The Only Archangel Named in the Bible

" " Archangel Michael is often depicted in armor, standing triumphantly over a defeated Satan. Labrador Photo Video / Shutterstock

The figure of Saint Michael, or Michael the Archangel, is one of the most powerful and revered beings in religious history. Known as the protector of the faithful and a warrior against evil, Archangel Michael is venerated across Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

In the Christian tradition, Saint Michael's place is singular. As the patron saint of soldiers, police officers, dying people and those in need of protection, he embodies both strength and righteousness.

In life or death, he acts as a Moses character in charge of weighing souls and guiding those with faith toward the light of the lord. This role as protector extends from his earliest appearances in scripture to his lasting presence in modern worship.

His image has inspired art, prayer and devotion for centuries, symbolizing the eternal struggle between good and evil, particularly in his role in casting out Satan from Heaven.