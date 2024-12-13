How Many Religions Are There? Which Are the Most Influential?

When it comes to religion, there are five that general stand out from the rest in terms of popularity and cultural influence. These widely recognized world religions represent the majority of religious people in the world.

1. Christianity (31%)

With approximately 31 percent of the world's population professing belief in Christianity, it's easily the world's largest religion, with around 2.3 billion adherents.

Just one example of Christianity's enormous influence can be seen the dates: Our current calendar system starts with the year in which Jesus Christ, the central incarnated figure in the faith, is believed to have been born.

2. Islam (24%)

Islam, the adherents of which are called Muslims, is the second-most popular religion in the world, with around 1.8 billion followers (approximately 24 percent of the global population).

Because of high birth rates in the countries where Islam is widely practiced, it's set to overtake Christianity and become the most popular religion in the world within the next several decades.

3. Hinduism (15%)

Hindus represent about 15 percent of the world's population, approximately 1.1 billion people. Mostly concentrated in the Indian subcontinent, the Hindu faith is exceptionally varied in terms of beliefs and rituals.

India is also believed to be the home of the oldest religious beliefs in the world, with practices that may be older than recorded history.

4. Buddhism (6.9%)

There are about a half billion Buddhists in the world, which amounts to 6.9% of the world's population. Buddhism comes from the teachings of Siddhartha Gautama, who lived in the 5th century B.C.E.

While it is most popular in East Asia, it has spread to Western countries in the last century or so, gaining popularity among spiritually leaning people who were disenchanted with Christianity.

5. Judaism (0.2%)

Judaism is much smaller than the other religions on this list, with around 13 million adherents, or about 0.2 percent of the global population.

Still, its influence is significant, due to the prominence of Jewish culture in Western Europe and the United States, as well as Israel, which is where around 40 percent of the world's Jewish population lives.

It also has deep connections to Christianity and other Abrahamic religions, which is a source of both affinity and tension.