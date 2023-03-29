What Are the Seven Deadly Sins?

Before we dive into the history of the seven deadly sins — also known as the "seven cardinal sins" or "seven capital sins" in Roman Catholicism — here's the list:

pride

greed

lust

anger

envy

gluttony

sloth

The sins have gone by different names over the centuries — pride used to be called "vainglory" and some early commentators included "sadness" or "melancholy" instead of sloth.

But if you go looking for the seven deadly sins in the Bible, you won't find a neat and tidy list like the one above. The concept of sin or "transgression" is introduced in the Old Testament account of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, when they disobey God and eat the forbidden fruit.

That "original sin" hangs over all humanity, but in the Bible, God never hands down a list of seven sins as he does with the Ten Commandments. The closest you might find is a list in Proverbs 6:16-19 of "seven things that the Lord hates:" 1) haughty eyes, 2) a lying tongue, 3) hands that shed innocent blood, 4) a heart that plots evil, 5) feet that are quick to rush to do wrong, 6) a false witness and 7) a man who stirs up dissension among brothers.

"The whole concept of the seven deadly sins was something introduced by early [Christian] Church fathers and writers," says Salomon, starting with a monk and mystic from the fourth century.