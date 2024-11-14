The Archangel Raziel: Spiritual Insights and Divine Wisdom

By: Zach Taras  |  Nov 14, 2024
Some believe that Raziel appears in an aura of purple light. Andriy Onufriyenko / Getty Images

While the popular understanding of most major, monotheistic religions tends to emphasize God, certain prophets and the written teachings of the spiritual tradition, there is a whole world of lesser-known entities who can be deeply significant.

The archangel Raziel is one such example; while not exactly well-known — even among adherents to Christianity, Judaism or Islam — he is considered by some to be a very important figure.

Contents
  1. Who Was the Archangel Raziel?
  2. Raziel's Relation to Different Types of Angels
  3. An Alternate Name
  4. Raziel's Role in the Mythological Realm
  5. Raziel's Book of Magic
  6. Brushing up on Ancient Wisdom
  7. Raziel in the New Age

Who Was the Archangel Raziel?

To get a sense of who Raziel is, we have to go back to the ancient texts of Judaism. In the tradition of the Kabbalah, a strain of Jewish mysticism, Raziel is said to be the "Angel of Mysteries" or the "Angel of Secrets." The name itself means "God is my mystery."

With those kinds of titles, it should come as no surprise that Raziel is endowed with some exceptional abilities. In fact, Raziel is also known as the "Keeper of All Magic."

Raziel's Relation to Different Types of Angels

The exact identity and nature of Raziel depends on the particular tradition you're looking into. In angelology (which is, as you probably guessed, the study of angels), Raziel has a few different possible affiliations.

  • Cherub: One of the better-known "choirs" or classes of angels is the cherubim. Sometimes depicted in popular art as pudgy male children with wings and curly hair, they are described differently in more ancient texts and tradition as imposing figures who help to guard Heaven.
  • Erelim: Another class of angels, the Erelim are described in the book of Isaiah with Raziel as their chief.
  • Ophanim: This is yet another class of angel, this time associated with the visions of the biblical figure Ezekiel. In his famous vision, Ezekiel saw enormous, flaming, eye-studded wheels that were interpreted as the wheel's of God's chariot.

An Alternate Name

Raziel is also sometimes called by the name Gallitsur, which translates to "Revealer of the Rock." In this version, he is the "ruling prince of the Second Heaven," responsible for teaching the wisdom of the Torah, which is the first five books of the Jewish holy scripture.

Raziel's Role in the Mythological Realm

Different teachings assign Raziel different roles. In at least one narrative, Raziel is seen as a kind of tutor to Adam in the Garden of Eden, imparting various teachings about the universe's mysteries. As a keeper of divine knowledge, Raziel is understood as a powerful and influential personage.

Besides teaching Adam on the finer points of divine wisdom, he is also a protector of the ministering angels, who help to watch over and protect creation. This would make him a busy and important angel whose responsibilities aren't limited to a single spiritual path.

Raziel's Book of Magic

Much of the archangel Raziel's legend has to do with the "Sefer Raziel HaMalakh," a book that purportedly contained all kinds of divine secrets. This book (the title translates literally as "Book of Raziel the Angel") is said to have been compiled by Raziel as he stood beside God's throne.

According to the story, from this privileged position, Raziel heard all kinds of divine knowledge (and probably lots of divine gossip, too). At some point, he thought it might be a good idea to write some of what he heard down, and so he began to compose his book.

Later on, after the divine disagreement between God, Adam and Eve, Raziel is said to have taken pity on the newly exiled couple. He gave them the book, which he thought might help them patch things up with God and find their way back into the Garden.

Not all the other angels agreed with this move, and some were deeply disturbed by Raziel's actions. They nabbed the book and tossed it into the ocean, afraid of what it might allow the humans to do. In the end, God declined to punish Raziel for his act, retrieved the book and gave it back to Adam and Eve.

Brushing up on Ancient Wisdom

Many of these ideas come from medieval Judaism. It's important to keep in mind that the ancient and medieval world saw a lot of cross-pollination of religious, spiritual and esoteric schools and traditions.

There is a huge and varied body of scholarly literature on these subjects, and not a lot of agreement over where the various ideas originated, or what they purport to teach.

If you're interested in the history of the archangel Raziel — and the divine wisdom he can allegedly impart — there are plenty of places to seek more information.

Beyond your local library, you can also get a good primer on various subjects by consulting the internet (many of these ancient books, as well as some more modern commentaries, are in the public domain and can be downloaded for free).

Raziel in the New Age

Renewed interest in ancient traditions, including esoteric lore and the idea of practical magic, has added to the fascination with figures like Raziel. New Age spirituality, which draws upon various ancient traditions and religious practices, from prayer to meditation to chanting, has easily found a place for figures like Raziel.

Some people believe that Raziel visits people, often appearing in an aura of indigo light, sometimes in dreams. As the Angel of Mysteries, he can impart special knowledge and gifts to people, from creative ideas to psychic gifts like clairvoyance.

Besides special psychic abilities, Raziel is also believed by some to be instrumental in healing. By concentrating on Raziel's energy (perhaps visualizing an indigo ray), you might be able to utilize his divine wisdom for your well-being.

