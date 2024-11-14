The Archangel Raziel: Spiritual Insights and Divine Wisdom

Much of the archangel Raziel's legend has to do with the "Sefer Raziel HaMalakh," a book that purportedly contained all kinds of divine secrets. This book (the title translates literally as "Book of Raziel the Angel") is said to have been compiled by Raziel as he stood beside God's throne.

According to the story, from this privileged position, Raziel heard all kinds of divine knowledge (and probably lots of divine gossip, too). At some point, he thought it might be a good idea to write some of what he heard down, and so he began to compose his book.

Later on, after the divine disagreement between God, Adam and Eve, Raziel is said to have taken pity on the newly exiled couple. He gave them the book, which he thought might help them patch things up with God and find their way back into the Garden.

Not all the other angels agreed with this move, and some were deeply disturbed by Raziel's actions. They nabbed the book and tossed it into the ocean, afraid of what it might allow the humans to do. In the end, God declined to punish Raziel for his act, retrieved the book and gave it back to Adam and Eve.