Eastern Spirituality

A koan is a riddle or puzzle that Zen Buddhists use during meditation to help them unravel greater truths. We look at some examples to see how these enigmatic sayings work.
By Dave Roos
You've probably seen Tibetan prayer flags fluttering in the breeze, but what do they symbolize and who should hang them?
Buddhist nuns and female scholars are gaining new leadership roles, in a tradition that began with the ordination of Buddha's foster mother.
By Jue Liang
The roots of the Taliban's religious beliefs – Deobandi Islam – can be traced to 19th century colonial India.
By Sohel Rana & Sumit Ganguly
Sharia, which is Islamic law, can strike some people in the West as draconian and harsh. Is this an accurate portrayal?
By Dave Roos
It's one of the largest religions on Earth but little-known in the West, where its practitioners are often mistaken for Muslims or Hindus. What else should we know about the Sikh faith?
By Dave Roos
Lao-tzu was the legendary Taoist philosopher whose words sound profoundly modern. They help us maintain a sense of harmony in an often-chaotic world. Here are five of his sayings to ponder.
By Dave Roos
Nonviolence is central to the core of Jainism, as everything has a soul – animals, flowers and even bacteria, as well as people. How do Jainists practice this in daily life?
By Dave Roos
By the time Richard Alpert died in 2019, he was better known as Baba Ram Dass and had become a spiritual teacher, psychedelic research pioneer, best-selling author and New Age guru to millions of followers.
Born in 1207 as Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī, the Sufi mystic and Persian poet wrote a staggering amount of verse, and is still beloved and widely influential to this day.
Are Hindus polytheistic? Do they worship cows? And how does yoga fit into this religion? We answer some of the most-asked questions around Hinduism.
By Dave Roos
The practice of shamanism has mystical and spiritual connotations, but it's not tied to any specific religion or creed. So, what exactly is shamanism?
The intricate, circular design of the mandala is used in many religions and cultures to symbolically represent the cosmos and the organizational structure of life itself.
What's the point of meditation? Are all Buddhists vegetarians and pacifists? What do we misunderstand about Karma? Find out more about Buddhism in our article.
By Dave Roos
That plump statue of a 'Laughing Buddha,' often seen in Chinese restaurants, has little to do with the ascetic founder of Buddhism. So how did the two get conflated?
By Dave Roos
Although Muslim-majority countries are often in the news, many people don't know that much about Islam. Here, we answer some often-asked questions about the world's second-largest religion.
By Dave Roos
Imaginary friends have nothing on tulpas. These are "entities" people believe will to life in their minds — complete with feelings, thoughts and experiences.
By Diana Brown
As more Chinese people become more religious, an environmental movement based on spiritual stewardship may grow stronger.
By Robert Lamb
Yoga with cats, dogs and even baby goats is all the rage today. What is it about animals that makes the Zen process so much more profound?
Yoga is big business in the U.S., and its bends and twists go by names like downward-facing dog, pigeon or camel while attracting practitioners from all walks of life. But what are the breathing exercises, meditation and poses of yoga all about?
Religious worship can serious and somber, but it can also be joyous and celebratory -- in the correct context, of course. Here are 10 deities, like that infamous Dionysus, who command their followers to party.
By Josh Clark
In the 1960s, the Beatles joined Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in his Himalayan ashram. Their interest in meditation undoubtedly influenced their music. But are they responsible for introducing yoga to the West?
The Dalai Lama is known for his compassion, wisdom and patience. But how does the 14th Dalai Lama govern his people in exile?
By Sarah Dowdey
Reincarnation is the concept that the soul, or some aspect of the soul, is reborn into new lives. Has Western science proven that it really occurs?
By Sarah Dowdey
The principle behind karma is that people's actions affect their present and future lives. Is karma an idea or an actual substance that sticks to the soul?
By Sarah Dowdey