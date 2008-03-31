Eastern Spirituality

How Zen Koans Unlock the (Gateless) Gate of Enlightenment
A koan is a riddle or puzzle that Zen Buddhists use during meditation to help them unravel greater truths. We look at some examples to see how these enigmatic sayings work.

By Dave Roos

Colorful Tibetan Prayer Flags Aim to Convey Blessings Through the Wind
You've probably seen Tibetan prayer flags fluttering in the breeze, but what do they symbolize and who should hang them?

By Tara Yarlagadda

Despite Resistance, Nuns Are Becoming Equal Members of the Buddhist Community
Buddhist nuns and female scholars are gaining new leadership roles, in a tradition that began with the ordination of Buddha's foster mother.

By Jue Liang

Deobandi Islam Is the Ideology Fueling the Taliban
The roots of the Taliban's religious beliefs – Deobandi Islam – can be traced to 19th century colonial India.

By Sohel Rana & Sumit Ganguly

Does Sharia Always Mean Oppressive Laws?
Sharia, which is Islamic law, can strike some people in the West as draconian and harsh. Is this an accurate portrayal?

By Dave Roos

Sikhism Explained: What to Know About This Often-Misunderstood Religion
‌It's one of the largest religions on Earth but little-known in the West, where its practitioners are often mistaken for Muslims or Hindus. What else should we know about the Sikh faith?

By Dave Roos

5 Profound Insights From Lao-tzu, Founder of Taoism
Lao-tzu was the legendary Taoist philosopher whose words sound profoundly modern. They help us maintain a sense of harmony in an often-chaotic world. Here are five of his sayings to ponder.

By Dave Roos

Is Jainism the World's Most Peaceful Religion?
Nonviolence is central to the core of Jainism, as everything has a soul – animals, flowers and even bacteria, as well as people. How do Jainists practice this in daily life?

By Dave Roos

The Late Ram Dass, Renowned Spiritual Leader, Lives on Through His Teachings
By the time Richard Alpert died in 2019, he was better known as Baba Ram Dass and had become a spiritual teacher, psychedelic research pioneer, best-selling author and New Age guru to millions of followers.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

What Rumi, the World's Most Popular Poet, Wants to Teach Us, 800 Years Later 
Born in 1207 as Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī, the Sufi mystic and Persian poet wrote a staggering amount of verse, and is still beloved and widely influential to this day.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

10 Big Questions About Hinduism, Answered
Are Hindus polytheistic? Do they worship cows? And how does yoga fit into this religion? We answer some of the most-asked questions around Hinduism.

By Dave Roos

What Is a Shaman and Can Anyone Become One?
The practice of shamanism has mystical and spiritual connotations, but it's not tied to any specific religion or creed. So, what exactly is shamanism?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

What Is a Mandala? (No, Not Nelson. That's Mandela)
The intricate, circular design of the mandala is used in many religions and cultures to symbolically represent the cosmos and the organizational structure of life itself.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

10 Big Questions About Buddhism, Answered
What's the point of meditation? Are all Buddhists vegetarians and pacifists? What do we misunderstand about Karma? Find out more about Buddhism in our article.

By Dave Roos

That Fat, Jolly Fella Isn't Buddha
That plump statue of a 'Laughing Buddha,' often seen in Chinese restaurants, has little to do with the ascetic founder of Buddhism. So how did the two get conflated?

By Dave Roos

10 Common Questions About Islam, Answered
Although Muslim-majority countries are often in the news, many people don't know that much about Islam. Here, we answer some often-asked questions about the world's second-largest religion.

By Dave Roos

Tulpas: Thoughts That Can Come Alive
Imaginary friends have nothing on tulpas. These are "entities" people believe will to life in their minds — complete with feelings, thoughts and experiences.

By Diana Brown

Is China's Growing Religiosity Fueling Its Emerging Environmentalism?
As more Chinese people become more religious, an environmental movement based on spiritual stewardship may grow stronger.

By Robert Lamb

Goat Yoga Is Taking Zen to a Whole New Level
Yoga with cats, dogs and even baby goats is all the rage today. What is it about animals that makes the Zen process so much more profound?

By John Perritano

How Yoga Works
Yoga is big business in the U.S., and its bends and twists go by names like downward-facing dog, pigeon or camel while attracting practitioners from all walks of life. But what are the breathing exercises, meditation and poses of yoga all about?

By Molly Edmonds

10 Deities Who Like to Party
Religious worship can serious and somber, but it can also be joyous and celebratory -- in the correct context, of course. Here are 10 deities, like that infamous Dionysus, who command their followers to party.

By Josh Clark

Did the Beatles introduce yoga to the Western world?
In the 1960s, the Beatles joined Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in his Himalayan ashram. Their interest in meditation undoubtedly influenced their music. But are they responsible for introducing yoga to the West?

By Janel Chatraw

How the Dalai Lama Works
The Dalai Lama is known for his compassion, wisdom and patience. But how does the 14th Dalai Lama govern his people in exile?

By Sarah Dowdey

How Reincarnation Works
Reincarnation is the concept that the soul, or some aspect of the soul, is reborn into new lives. Has Western science proven that it really occurs?

By Sarah Dowdey

How Karma Works
The principle behind karma is that people's actions affect their present and future lives. Is karma an idea or an actual substance that sticks to the soul?

By Sarah Dowdey