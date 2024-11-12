Archangel Gabriel: Messenger and Angel of the Annunciation

In Islam, Archangel Gabriel (known as "Jibril" in Arabic) holds an immensely significant and revered role as the chief messenger of Allah, entrusted with delivering divine revelations to the prophets throughout history.
Jibril is considered one of the four archangels, alongside Michael (Mikail), Israfil and Azrael, and is central to the Islamic understanding of how divine guidance is communicated to humanity. His name itself, "Jibril," is derived from the Hebrew root meaning "God is my strength," underscoring his vital role as a messenger and a powerful agent of God's will.
Muhammad and the Qur'an
The most notable role of Jibril in Islam is as the angel who revealed the Qur'an to the Prophet Muhammad over the course of 23 years, highlighting his position as the bearer of Allah’s word, bringing the Qur'an to Muhammad in stages, starting with the very first revelation in the Cave of Hira in 610 C.E.
The relationship between Jibril and the Prophet is foundational to Islamic belief, and Jibril is seen as an intermediary between Allah and His messenger, ensuring the purity and authenticity of the divine message.
The Qur'an describes Jibril as trustworthy and powerful, with his role being to transmit the divine revelations in a manner that is clear and precise, without distortion.
Jibril and Other Prophets
Jibril's role is not limited to the Qur'an alone. In Islamic tradition, Jibril is also believed to have delivered messages to earlier prophets, such as Adam, Noah, Abraham, the prophet Moses and Jesus. His function as a messenger spans all of humanity’s prophetic history, establishing him as a key figure in ensuring the continuity of God’s guidance throughout time.
In fact, one of the most profound aspects of Jibril's work is his delivery of the divine laws that shaped the Abrahamic faiths, making him an essential figure in the spiritual lives of Muslims, Jews and Christians alike.
Strength and Guidance
Beyond his role as a messenger, Jibril is also associated with many other functions within Islamic belief. He is thought to be the angel who brought strength and support to the Prophet Muhammad during times of difficulty, such as during the battles of Badr and Uhud.
Jibril is also described in various Hadith (sayings of the Prophet) as appearing in human form at different times to instruct and guide the Muslim community. His role in the heavenly order is one of immense authority and purity, and he is considered to be one of the closest beings to Allah.