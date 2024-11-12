Archangel Roles and Significance in Christianity and Catholicism

" " What makes archangels different from all the other angels in the Bible? Merten Snijders / Getty Images

In Christian tradition, an archangel is among of the most revered and powerful spiritual beings in the celestial hierarchy. Mentioned directly in both the Old and New Testaments, these angels serve as messengers, protectors and agents of God's divine will.

Their roles, particularly those of Archangel Michael and Archangel Gabriel, have been foundational in shaping how Christians understand the interaction between the divine and the human world.

Though the Bible names only a few, traditions within Christianity and Catholicism suggest the existence of seven archangels. They are often depicted holding symbols of their power and authority — the guardian, Michael, with his sword, ready to protect, and Gabriel, with a trumpet or scroll, signifying his role as a messenger with access to the highest truth.

In modern-day Christianity and Catholicism, these archangels are invoked in prayer and seen as guides to new perspectives on faith, judgment and redemption. Their presence remains vital in Christian theology, symbolizing God's continuous involvement in human affairs through these spiritual intermediaries.