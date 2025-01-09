9 Names of God in Christianity and Judaism

Regardless of the many variations — Lord God, God Almighty, Eternal God, Mighty God, Everlasting God — the name "God" is used roughly 4,000 times in roughly 1,200 pages of text.

This god is omnipotent and omnipresent in every facet of governance over Heaven and Earth in the Christian tradition, but he goes about his business in conflicting ways, hence the diversity of the name.

According to the Old Testament, in the beginning, God oversees all the Earth and its earthly beings. However, to the Israelites, he could be a stern father figure with a vengeful streak — not just to the Israelites' enemies, but also to any Jewish followers who stepped out of line or strayed from his path and principles.

The Lord is there to answer prayers and teach tough lessons. He appears to several ancestors and members who played key roles in the history of Israel and the Jewish tribes, and his name specified in these stories denotes what form and function he plays in the narrative.

It is important to place these variations in the context of ancient times when names were also titles or honorifics that described someone's vocation and status. The name of God would then change depending on how he appeared to people who witnessed his supernatural force.

The Alpha and Omega, the "first and the last" being to witness the birth and destruction of the universe, has earned many monikers during his existence. Read on to learn more about the names of God in various iterations of the Bible and why each one holds significance to human history in the eyes of Jews and Christians.