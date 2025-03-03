38 Greek God Names and 34 More Figures From Greek Myths

" " Zeus may be the most famous of the enormous pantheon of Greek gods and goddesses. rudall30 / Shutterstock

Greek mythology is made up of a vast collection of stories about gods, goddesses, Titans and other legendary figures. Ancient Greek religion was the practice of worshipping these deities, and ancient Greeks believed that these divine beings played a crucial role in their lives and the workings of the cosmos.

It can be challenging to remember all the Greek god names, and there are multiple interpretations and minor variations in the stories. For instance, many major gods resided on Mount Olympus, but there are many other Greek gods that are part of the vast Greek pantheon.

Let's explore a sampling of the many Greek gods and goddesses, as well as other important figures of ancient Greece. These lists provide a brief description of each figure's primary roles.