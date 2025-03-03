38 Greek God Names and 34 More Figures From Greek Myths

Greek mythology is made up of a vast collection of stories about gods, goddesses, Titans and other legendary figures. Ancient Greek religion was the practice of worshipping these deities, and ancient Greeks believed that these divine beings played a crucial role in their lives and the workings of the cosmos.
It can be challenging to remember all the Greek god names, and there are multiple interpretations and minor variations in the stories. For instance, many major gods resided on Mount Olympus, but there are many other Greek gods that are part of the vast Greek pantheon.
Advertisement
Let's explore a sampling of the many Greek gods and goddesses, as well as other important figures of ancient Greece. These lists provide a brief description of each figure's primary roles.
God of travel, trade and messengers; known as the messenger god.
8. Pan
God of shepherds, flocks, the wilderness and rustic music.
9. Poseidon
God of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
10. Zeus
King of the gods, god of the sky and thunder. (Read more about Zeus.)
11. Boreas
God of the north wind and winter.
12. Hypnos
God of sleep.
13. Morpheus
God of dreams.
14. Notus
God of the south wind.
15. Zephyrus
God of the west wind.
16. Poseidon
Primary god of the sea, rivers, earthquakes and horse races. (Read more about Poseidon.)
17. Priapus
God of fertility and gardens.
18. Phobos
God of fear.
19. Deimos
God of terror.
20. Glaucus
Minor god of the sea and fishermen.
21. Eros
God of desire and procreation.
Advertisement
17 Greek Goddesses
The goddesses of Greek mythology held power over love, wisdom, the hunt and more. They influenced both divine and mortal realms with their guidance and wrath. Many of them were considered virgin goddesses or protectors of specific aspects of life.
1. Aphrodite
Goddess of love and beauty.
Advertisement
2. Artemis
Virgin goddess of the hunt, wild animals and childbirth.
3. Athena
Goddess of wisdom, warfare and strategy. (Read more about Athena.)
4. Demeter
Goddess of agriculture, fertility and the harvest.
5. Eris
Goddess of strife and discord.
6. Hebe
Goddess of youth.
7. Hera
Queen of the gods, goddess of marriage and family. (Read more about Hera.)
8. Hestia
Goddess of the hearth and home.
9. Nike
Goddess of victory.
10. Tyche
Goddess of fortune.
11. Nemesis
Goddess of revenge and retribution.
12. Chloris
Goddess of flowers and spring.
13. Harmonia
Goddess of harmony.
14. Iris
Goddess of the rainbow and a messenger.
15. Ananke
Goddess of necessity and fate.
16. Hecate
Goddess of magic, witchcraft, ghosts and the underworld. (Read more about Hecate/Hekate.)
17. Persephone
Queen of the underworld and goddess of spring.
Advertisement
19 Titans
The Titans were primordial deities who ruled before the Olympian gods. They represented fundamental forces of nature and were overthrown in the Titanomachy.
1. Atlas (First Generation)
Titan who held up the heavens.
Advertisement
2. Coeus (First Generation)
Titan of intelligence and the axis of heaven.
3. Crius (First Generation)
Titan of constellations.
4. Cronus (First Generation)
Leader of the Titans, god of time and the harvest.
5. Hyperion (First Generation)
Titan of light and heavenly observations.
6. Iapetus (First Generation)
Titan of mortality and craftsmanship.
7. Mnemosyne (First Generation)
Titaness of memory and mother of the Muses.
8. Oceanus (First Generation)
Titan of the primordial ocean.
9. Theia (First Generation)
Titaness of light, sight and wisdom.
10. Themis (First Generation)
Titaness of divine law and order.
11. Prometheus (Second Generation)
Titan who gave fire to mankind.
12. Epimetheus (Second Generation)
Titan of afterthought.
13. Pallas (Second Generation)
Titan of warfare.
14. Perses (Second Generation)
Titan of destruction.
15. Dione (Second Generation)
Titaness sometimes considered an early consort of Zeus.
16. Helios (Second Generation)
Titan of the sun.
17. Eos (Second Generation)
Titaness of the dawn.
18. Selene (Second Generation)
Titaness of the moon.
19. Metis (Second Generation)
Titaness of wisdom and deep thought.
Advertisement
15 Other Figures in Greek Mythology
Beyond the gods and Titans, many other beings played critical roles in Greek mythology, including heroes, spirits and monstrous creatures.
1. Achilles
Greek hero of the Trojan War.
Advertisement
2. Chiron
Wise centaur and tutor of heroes.
3. Daedalus
Master craftsman and creator of the Labyrinth.
4. Gaea
Primordial Earth goddess, mother of most Titans.
5. Medusa
Gorgon whose gaze turned people to stone, after a curse from Athena. (Read more about Medusa.)
6. Thanatos
Personification of death.
7. Cerberus
Three-headed guard dog of the underworld.
8. Orpheus
Legendary musician and poet who traveled to the underworld.
9. Scylla
Sea monster who terrorized sailors.
10. Sisyphus
King condemned to roll a boulder uphill for eternity.
11. Echidna
Mother of many Greek monsters.
12. Ladon
Serpent-like dragon who guarded the golden apples.
13. Pygmalion
Sculptor who fell in love with his statue brought to life.
14. Nyx
Primordial deity of the night.
15. Charon
Ferryman of souls of the dead to the underworld.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.
Advertisement
Cite This!
Please copy/paste the following text to properly cite this HowStuffWorks.com article: