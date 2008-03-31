Western Spirituality

Western Spirituality observes spiritual practices of the West. Find information on topics related to angels, sainthood or the Papacy.

How Old Was Jesus When He Died?
While 33 is often the "go-to" answer to the question of how old was Jesus when he died, many scholars doubt that age is accurate.

By Dave Roos

Who Were the 12 Tribes of Israel and Did They Exist?
The formation of the 12 tribes of Israel is one of the foundational narratives of the Bible. But nowadays, a new picture of the 12 tribes has emerged.

By Dave Roos

Why Are the Biblical Gog and Magog Considered Sinister?
Throughout history, people have speculated as to who or what Gog and Magog were. Were they two people, one person and his land or two nations? And why were they associated with the Apocalypse?

By Dave Roos

The Sacred History of 'Mormon Underwear'
Most observant Mormons wear special underwear they call temple garments as a reminder of their faith. What are the rules around wearing it? And must they always wear it?

By Dave Roos

What Does 'Shana Tova' Mean?
During the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, it's common to hear people wish each other "Shana Tova!" What does this phrase mean?

By Laurie L. Dove

Even Non-Wiccans Can Celebrate Mabon, the 'Pagan Thanksgiving'
Mabon is a fairly recent Pagan festival created to give thanks for the harvest. What does Mabon mean and how is it celebrated?

By Dave Roos

After the Attack on Salman Rushdie: What a Fatwa Is — and Isn't
The recent attack on author Salman Rushdie led many to conclude that it was the result of the fatwa issued against him in 1989 by the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. But what exactly is a fatwa?

By Myriam Renaud

What Is the Muslim Holy Day of Ashura?
Ashura is a very important holiday to both Shiite and Sunni Muslims but the two groups attach very different meanings to the day.

By Dave Roos

Rahab: The Biblical Prostitute in the 'Faith Hall of Fame'
She's the hero of one of the best-known Bible stories and also described as one of Jesus' ancestors, even though she was a Canaanite prostitute. Who was Rahab, really?

By Dave Roos

What Are the 8 Beatitudes, and What Do They Mean?
Some of the most paradoxical, profound words that Jesus spoke can be contained within these eight beatitudes. So what do they really mean?

By Dave Roos

What Language Did Jesus Speak?
Did Jesus speak Hebrew? Greek? Aramaic? Or some unknown tongue?

By Dave Roos

Tiny Group of Samaritans Still Practice Their Ancient Religion
When you hear the word "Samaritan," you might think of a hospital or charity or the Bible story about the Good Samaritan. But "real" Samaritans still exist in Israel, though their numbers are small.

By Dave Roos

Who Was John Calvin, and What Is Calvinism?
John Calvin is best known for his doctrine of predestination, a controversial belief that continues to be popular in some churches. But what who was he, and what is predestination?

By Dave Roos

When Was Jesus Really Born? Not Dec. 25
The Bible doesn't say exactly when Jesus was born but a close reading of the text gives us clues to a more correct date than Dec. 25. And why was that date chosen away? It has nothing to do with pagan religions.

By Dave Roos

Biden Brings a Menorah Lighting Back to the White House
President Biden's menorah lighting promises to prioritize ritual over reception, focusing on the lighting of the traditional Hanukkah candelabrum itself.

By Jonathan D. Sarna

Who Is Papa Legba, the Vodou Link Between the Human and Spirit Worlds?
Papa Legba is a figure that stands as a mysterious link between the human and spirit worlds in the religion of Vodou, but who is he and what's his story?

By Tara Yarlagadda

Prayer Apps Are Everywhere, But You Can't Download Religious Community
Prayer apps are not new — they've been around since 2010. But how effective are they and can they replace the value of a religious community?

By Dorian Llywelyn

King Solomon: Fabulously Wealthy Monarch or Local Tribal Chief?
The biblical King Solomon is depicted as being very rich, very wise and very married to hundreds of women. But there is little evidence outside of the Bible that he existed. So what has been found so far?

By Dave Roos

How the Catholic Church Decides What's a 'Miracle'
The process requires a rigorous examination of the life and holiness of a candidate and involves several stages that can last years or even centuries.

By Dorian Llywelyn

Why Is Shabbat So Central to Jewish Tradition?
Shabbat is the holiday that is central to Jewish life, occurring every Friday at sunset to Saturday night. But what is it and how is it observed?

By Dave Roos

What Are the Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur?
The Jewish High Holy Days commemorate concepts such as renewal, forgiveness, freedom and joy.

By Samuel L. Boyd

Muslims Welcome the Islamic New Year 1443 in 2021
A scholar of religion explains why the Islamic New Year never falls on the same date and depends on the sighting of the moon.

By Igbal Akhtar

6 Mysterious Numbers in the Bible and What They Mean
In both Hebrew and Greek, letters have numerical values, so many people, both in the past and today, saw hidden meanings in words as well as numbers found in the Bible. Here are just a few examples.

By Dave Roos

Who Was the Mysterious Melchizedek in the Bible?
He makes just one brief appearance in Genesis, yet he's been seen as a precursor of Jesus Christ. What was he really and how did he become associated with Jesus?

By Dave Roos

Why Were the Pharisees the 'Bad Guys' in the Bible?
The New Testament is full of tense exchanges between Jesus and the Pharisees, who often tried to trip him up in legalistic debates. But who were the Pharisees really and what did they believe?

By Dave Roos