Archangel Ariel: Protector of Nature in Christian Tradition

Archangel Ariel, whose name means "Lion of God" or "Lioness of God," tends to the natural world and the physical universe. Sometimes depicted as a male and sometimes as female (we use she/her pronouns in this article), Ariel's role extends to overseeing the elements, wild animals and the environment.

Judeo-Christian mystics call upon this powerful archangel to connect with the divine magic of the natural world, protecting the earth from harm and guiding those who care for its creatures and ecosystems.

Ariel and Other Archangels

In various traditions, Ariel is one of the blessed angels working alongside Archangel Raphael and Archangel Michael to protect and heal both the physical and spiritual realms.

As the patron angel of the natural world, her devotees invoke her in prayers and rituals to restore balance and harmony between humans and the Earth, reflecting a deep connection between the divine and the environment.

Ariel's connection to Archangel Michael is also notable in modern angelology. While Michael is the warrior angel fighting those who want to harm God's creation, Ariel's role is more nurturing.

Together, these archangels represent a balance of strength and care, ensuring both the spiritual and physical worlds are protected and preserved.