Archangel Ariel: Protector of Nature in Christian Tradition

By: Mack Hayden  |  Nov 14, 2024
For some, the archangel Ariel serves an important role, overseeing nature and God's creatures within it. Shutterstock AI Generator / Shutterstock

Archangel Ariel, whose name means "Lion of God" or "Lioness of God," tends to the natural world and the physical universe. Sometimes depicted as a male and sometimes as female (we use she/her pronouns in this article), Ariel's role extends to overseeing the elements, wild animals and the environment.

Judeo-Christian mystics call upon this powerful archangel to connect with the divine magic of the natural world, protecting the earth from harm and guiding those who care for its creatures and ecosystems.

Ariel and Other Archangels

In various traditions, Ariel is one of the blessed angels working alongside Archangel Raphael and Archangel Michael to protect and heal both the physical and spiritual realms.

As the patron angel of the natural world, her devotees invoke her in prayers and rituals to restore balance and harmony between humans and the Earth, reflecting a deep connection between the divine and the environment.

Ariel's connection to Archangel Michael is also notable in modern angelology. While Michael is the warrior angel fighting those who want to harm God's creation, Ariel's role is more nurturing.

Together, these archangels represent a balance of strength and care, ensuring both the spiritual and physical worlds are protected and preserved.

Contents
  1. Origins in Judaism
  2. Ariel in the Christian Tradition
  3. Presence in Other Religious Texts
  4. Modern Depictions and Celebrations

Origins in Judaism

You won't find Archangel Ariel in the canonical Old Testament, but some scholars suggest that Ariel's presence is detectable through descriptions of God's protection and stewardship of creation throughout the Torah and the prophetic literature of Judaism.

In Jewish mystical traditions, Ariel is an angel of great power associated with the protection of Earth's natural resources. The natural world, with its forests, rivers, mountains and creatures, is under Ariel's divine care, ensuring the balance of life on Earth.

Ariel in the Christian Tradition

Though Archangel Ariel is not mentioned by name in the New Testament, the themes of protection, healing and the care of creation resonate with the archangel's later role in spiritual texts.

The New Testament's focus on healing, particularly through the work of Jesus Christ, has connections to Ariel's partnership with Archangel Raphael, who is the angel of healing. Raphael and Ariel work in tandem to heal not only human souls but also the Earth itself.

In the early Christian tradition of angelology, Ariel's role as a guardian angel over the physical universe and wild animals complements the broader themes of divine care for creation.

Ariel protects and restores the natural world, reflecting the New Testament's call for stewardship and respect for God's creation.

Presence in Other Religious Texts

In apocryphal and mystical writings, Archangel Ariel's role becomes much more prominent. And in later mystical texts, Ariel helps to heal and restore the natural world when it's harmed.

Ariel's protective and nurturing role extends to both the spiritual and physical realms, embodying the idea that all creation is interconnected and deserves care and respect.

Pistis Sophia

One of the most significant references comes from the Pistis Sophia. This Gnostic text calls Ariel "Earth's great lord" and insists she oversees the natural world for God.

The author describes Ariel a key to maintaining the balance of the physical universe and ensuring the well-being of all living creatures.

Testament of Solomon

Ariel's connection to King Solomon also appears in the Testament of Solomon, an early text in which the writer describes Ariel as a divine figure who commands the elements and protects the Earth.

This relationship between Ariel and divine magic speaks to the angel's role in guiding humanity's interaction with the environment and teaching respect for Earth's resources.

Modern Depictions and Celebrations

Those who feel called to meet Archangel Ariel often do so in meditative practices or rituals dedicated to healing the Earth and safeguarding its resources. Adherents light an archangel candle dedicated to Ariel in these rituals, symbolizing the light of divine protection over the natural world.

Certain mystically minded environmental activists, conservationists and healers who seek to restore balance to nature often invoke Ariel's energy to aid in their work, asking for guidance in protecting and healing the planet.

In this sense, Ariel is not only a guardian angel but also a teacher who encourages humans to live in harmony with the natural world.

Devotees of Ariel believe the archangel can bring about mental clarity and a deeper connection to the Earth, encouraging individuals to engage in acts of stewardship and conservation that honor the natural beauty of the world.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

