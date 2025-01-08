Kali: Goddess of Death and Rebirth in Hindu Tradition

Although she can take on various forms, Kali is typically depicted as having a black- or blue-skinned, scantily clad body, adorned with jewelry comprised of decapitated heads.

Kali's tongue and wild hair often highlight her surprised (or angered) expression. You'll often see statues of Kali standing with wide, wild eyes and dark skin, dancing and and trampling her husband, Shiva.

To the average Westerner, Kali, in her macabre dress and startling facial expression, with her tongue jutting out of her fanged grin, may look like something out of a nightmare. However, there is more to her than meets the eye at first glance.

The Dichotomy of Purity and Violence

In a way, every part of her appearance, from the form of her body to the accessories she carries (severed human arms, in some cases), touches on her connection to the divine and is not something to be feared.

For instance, you might notice her multiple arms carrying bloodied swords, tridents and a severed human head. Instead of just being common weapons of warfare, they symbolize higher knowledge, while the head represents the death of human ego — an important step toward enlightenment.

Kali and the other gods are often depicted as naked to represent the dichotomy between purity and carnal pleasure.

Since Kali is the goddess of destruction, she wears minimal covering in the form of a garland of severed heads and a girdle of dismembered arms to illustrate her violent streak while also echoing tantric metaphors of cutting the bonds of Karma.