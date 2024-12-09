Ares: Greek God of War and Harbinger of Doom

Ares plays a supporting role in many legends of Greek mythology, but the most epic instances are his battle with Hercules, his capture at Mount Olympus and his support of the Trojans in Homer's "The Iliad."
1. Ares vs. Hercules
The Greek god of war appears in the chronicles of Hercules, a demigod and son of Zeus.
In the story, Ares's son Kyknos angers Apollo by causing havoc and killing pilgrims on their journey to the oracle at Delphi. Apollo dispatches Hercules to teach the menace a lesson, and the hero deals out ultimate retribution, killing Kyknos.
Ares seeks revenge and engages Hercules in immortal combat. The stakes are not that high since one is a god, and the other is a demigod protected by Athena.
The skirmish ends in a heated draw, but the powerful Hercules is able to wound Ares and land a massive blow to Ares' ego before all is said and done.
2. A Year in the Bronze Jar
Although the son of Zeus and Hera was a mighty warrior god, there were times when his brash nature got him into trouble.
In one story, the two giants known as the Aloadae, Ephialtes and Otus, staged an assault on Mount Olympus. Ares intervened and was captured by the giants in a bronze urn for over a year.
Artemis, Ares' sister and Greek god of the hunt, came to his rescue in the form of a deer. She raced between the captures, and they both missed with their spears. Each spear tip found a home in the other brother, resulting in accidental fratricide.
3. The Seige of Troy
Although many historians agree that the city of Troy was a real place, Homer's story of the siege at Troy was not a historically accurate account. "The Iliad" was one of the most popular poetic fiction, with a star-studded cast of ancient heroes.
"The Iliad" takes place during the war between the Trojans and the Greeks. The war broke out after a peace deal soured when the Trojan prince Paris stole the wife of Menelaus, the king of the Spartans.
Enraged by this insult, Menelaus pleads with his brother Agamemnon to raise an army and exact his revenge.
Battle lines are drawn, and both heroes and gods must choose a side. Ares was the god of war, so the Spartan/Greek forces expected him to automatically side with their cause. However, Ares, in yet another rash decision, chooses to flip sides from Hera and Athena to back the Trojans and join forces with his former lover, Aphrodite.
Ares inevitably bets on the wrong Trojan horse, as Greek heroes, including Achilles, Ajax and Odysseus, set the city ablaze in a nighttime raid.