Ares: Greek God of War and Harbinger of Doom

Many Greek gods and goddesses were associated with battle, but Ares was known as the one true Greek god of war (not to be confused with Kratos, the protagonist of the "God of War" video game franchise).

Ares was the least-worshipped deity in the Greek pantheon since most people preferred peace and stability between the many city-states. However, he would eventually come into his own as a new power emerged on the world stage.

When the Romans adopted the god of war and renamed him Mars, he became an integral spiritual component of one of the greatest and most expansive empires of the ancient world. At the beginning of any battle, Roman soldiers would pray to Ares to deliver their forces from danger and defeat.