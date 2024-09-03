What Does a Biblically Accurate Angel Look Like?

The Bible also speaks of Archangels, who are high-ranking messengers within the celestial hierarchy. The Archangels, though similar in appearance to human-like angels, carry an even greater sense of authority and power.
As a result, artists have often depicted Archangels with more grandeur, sometimes with swords or trumpets, symbolizing their role as God's primary warriors and heralds.
Two of the best-known Archangels from the Bible include Michael and Gabriel. Michael leads the many angels of the heavens in the final battle against Satan in the Book of Revelation, and the scriptures suggest Michael appears as a warrior angel:
"Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought back" (Revelation 12:7).
The Archangel Gabriel announces the birth of Jesus to the Virgin Mary. Although the Bible isn't specific about Gabriel's appearance, it must be impressive, if not a little intimidating, for Mary to be so visibly fearful after the angel introduces himself. The Book of Luke states:
"Mary was greatly troubled at his words and wondered what kind of greeting this might be. But the angel said to her, 'Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus.'" (Luke 1:29-31)
