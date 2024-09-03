What Does a Biblically Accurate Angel Look Like?

" " If the only angels you're familiar with are the ones with halos and white robes, these descriptions from the Bible may be a big surprise. Yana Iskayeva / Getty Images

When you think of angels, you probably imagine beautiful beings with flowing white robes, gentle faces and perhaps a pair of wings. However, you might be surprised to learn that a biblically accurate angel can be a far cry from these modern depictions.

As the Bible describes them, these spiritual beings serve very specific roles in the celestial hierarchy and, therefore, they appear accordingly. Some are meant to be intimidating, while others are meant to be messengers of peace. As a result, biblically accurate angels can be both awe-inspiring and terrifying.

Here are several types of angels as the biblical texts describe them, revealing just how diverse these heavenly creatures can be.