What Does a Biblically Accurate Angel Look Like?

By: Marie Look  |  Sep 3, 2024
If the only angels you're familiar with are the ones with halos and white robes, these descriptions from the Bible may be a big surprise. Yana Iskayeva / Getty Images

When you think of angels, you probably imagine beautiful beings with flowing white robes, gentle faces and perhaps a pair of wings. However, you might be surprised to learn that a biblically accurate angel can be a far cry from these modern depictions.

As the Bible describes them, these spiritual beings serve very specific roles in the celestial hierarchy and, therefore, they appear accordingly. Some are meant to be intimidating, while others are meant to be messengers of peace. As a result, biblically accurate angels can be both awe-inspiring and terrifying.

Advertisement

Here are several types of angels as the biblical texts describe them, revealing just how diverse these heavenly creatures can be.

Contents
  1. 6-winged Seraphim
  2. 4-faced Living Creatures
  3. Sparkling Ophanim
  4. Protective Cherubim
  5. Human-like Angels
  6. Beautiful Fallen Angels
  7. Triumphant Archangels

6-winged Seraphim

The Seraphim are perhaps the most well-known among the biblical angels, thanks to the prophet Isaiah's heavenly vision. These angels have six wings and are spiritual beings that continually worship God, calling out their praise repeatedly.

The Book of Isaiah describes them this way:

Advertisement

"Above him were Seraphim, each with six wings: With two wings they covered their faces, with two they covered their feet, and with two they were flying. And they were calling to one another: 'Holy, holy, holy is the Lord Almighty; the whole earth is full of His glory." (Isaiah 6:1-3)

With their powerful presence and the awe they inspire in Isaiah's recounting of their appearance, these beings with six wings represent just one of the many different forms angels take in the Bible.

Advertisement

4-faced Living Creatures

Ezekiel’s vision in the Old Testament introduces us to the somewhat bizarre imagery of four living creatures. The Bible describes the beings as moving straight forward, following the Spirit wherever He goes, with straight feet like those of a calf’s foot.

Each one has four faces — of a man, a lion, an ox and an eagle — and four wings.

Advertisement

The Book of Ezekiel states:

"Their faces looked like this: Each of the four had the face of a human being, and on the right side each had the face of a lion, and on the left the face of an ox; each also had the face of an eagle. Such were their faces. They each had two wings spreading out upward, each wing touching that of the creature on either side; and each had two other wings covering its body." (Ezekiel 1:10-11)

These four living creatures serve as part of God's chariot, showcasing the eldritch forms these spirit beings take in the Bible — forms meant to strike fear and awe in those who encounter them.

Advertisement

Sparkling Ophanim

Another striking vision from the Book of Ezekiel involves the Ophanim, sometimes also called the Thrones or the "four wheels" or the "wheels within wheels." While there's some debate as to whether or not the Ophanim are officially angels, it's clear these beings are associated with the heavenly throne.

Ezekiel describes the Ophanim as being beside the four living creatures and having the appearance of burnished brass or burnished bronze. According to biblical descriptions, they are also covered in eyes, and they move in all four directions. Ezekiel writes:

Advertisement

"This was the appearance and structure of the wheels: They sparkled like topaz, and all four looked alike. Each appeared to be made like a wheel intersecting a wheel. Their rims were high and awesome, and all four rims were full of eyes all around." (Ezekiel 1:16-18)

Protective Cherubim

Cherubim are another type of biblically accurate angels, which the Bible often depicts as guardians of holy places. The scriptures describe them as having four wings and four faces — human, lion, ox and eagle — similar to the living creatures in Ezekiel’s vision.

Their role is significant in biblical texts; for example, they guard the entrance to the Garden of Eden. The Book of Genesis states:

Advertisement

"After He drove the man out, He placed on the east side of the Garden of Eden Cherubim and a flaming sword flashing back and forth to guard the way to the tree of life." (Genesis 3:24)

Unlike the serene, childlike figures that often appear in Renaissance art, the biblically accurate angels called Cherubim are powerful beings with a sometimes fearsome presence.

Advertisement

Human-like Angels

Not all the angels in the Bible take strange forms. Some biblical angels take on human-like appearances, with the scriptures often describing them as looking similar to men in white robes. These beings act as messengers from God, delivering divine messages to humans.

For example, when angels appear to Abraham, the Bible describes them as three men:

Advertisement

"Abraham looked up and saw three men standing nearby. When he saw them, he hurried from the entrance of his tent to meet them and bowed low to the ground." (Genesis 18:2)

Although these angels are human-like in form, they are still spiritual beings, imbued with the power and authority of God. Abraham clearly feels this when he is struck by their appearance, feeling the urge to humble himself in their presence.

Advertisement

Beautiful Fallen Angels

Fallen angels, once part of the heavenly host, are beings God has cast out of heaven due to their rebellion. These spirit beings, now corrupted, stand in stark contrast to the other angels who continue to serve and worship God.

The most famous of these fallen angels is Lucifer, whom the Bible depicts as a beautiful yet prideful angel who sought to usurp God’s throne. The Book of Ezekiel describes Lucifer before his fall as "the seal of perfection, full of wisdom and perfect in beauty" (Ezekiel 28:12). The scriptures continue:

Advertisement

"You were in Eden, the garden of God; every precious stone adorned you: carnelian, chrysolite and emerald, topaz, onyx and jasper, lapis lazuli, turquoise and beryl. ... You were anointed as a guardian cherub, for so I ordained you. ... You were blameless in your ways from the day you were created till wickedness was found in you." (Ezekiel 28:13-15)

After Lucifer's fall from grace, Isaiah summarizes the tragedy: "How you have fallen from heaven, morning star, son of the dawn!" (Isaiah 14:12)

Advertisement

Triumphant Archangels

The Bible also speaks of Archangels, who are high-ranking messengers within the celestial hierarchy. The Archangels, though similar in appearance to human-like angels, carry an even greater sense of authority and power.

As a result, artists have often depicted Archangels with more grandeur, sometimes with swords or trumpets, symbolizing their role as God's primary warriors and heralds.

Advertisement

Two of the best-known Archangels from the Bible include Michael and Gabriel. Michael leads the many angels of the heavens in the final battle against Satan in the Book of Revelation, and the scriptures suggest Michael appears as a warrior angel:

"Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought back" (Revelation 12:7).

The Archangel Gabriel announces the birth of Jesus to the Virgin Mary. Although the Bible isn't specific about Gabriel's appearance, it must be impressive, if not a little intimidating, for Mary to be so visibly fearful after the angel introduces himself. The Book of Luke states:

"Mary was greatly troubled at his words and wondered what kind of greeting this might be. But the angel said to her, 'Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus.'" (Luke 1:29-31)

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...