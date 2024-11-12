Metatron: Angel, Scribe and Former Human

" " Metatron's cube, an example of sacred geometry, is said to be a key to understanding the fabric of creation. Lidiia / Shutterstock

Metatron, angel and mediator between God and humanity, is one of the most mysterious and powerful figures in angelology.

He holds a unique place in the hierarchy of heavenly beings. Unlike most angels, who have canonically always been celestial, Metatron was once a human named Enoch before transforming into one of God's angels. According to Hebrew mythology, he then rose to one of the highest ranks in the heavenly realm, becoming a heavenly scribe and intermediary between God and humanity.

Though not mentioned directly in the canonical Bible, Archangel Metatron plays a significant role in Jewish mystical texts and later Christian and Islamic traditions.

He is often associated with spiritual power and sacred knowledge, serving as a bridge between the divine and the material world. Sacred texts frequently depict him as a figure who has access to the deepest secrets of creation.