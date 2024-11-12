Metatron: Angel, Scribe and Former Human

By: Mack Hayden  |  Nov 12, 2024
Metatron's cube, an example of sacred geometry, is said to be a key to understanding the fabric of creation. Lidiia / Shutterstock

Metatron, angel and mediator between God and humanity, is one of the most mysterious and powerful figures in angelology.

He holds a unique place in the hierarchy of heavenly beings. Unlike most angels, who have canonically always been celestial, Metatron was once a human named Enoch before transforming into one of God's angels. According to Hebrew mythology, he then rose to one of the highest ranks in the heavenly realm, becoming a heavenly scribe and intermediary between God and humanity.

Though not mentioned directly in the canonical Bible, Archangel Metatron plays a significant role in Jewish mystical texts and later Christian and Islamic traditions.

He is often associated with spiritual power and sacred knowledge, serving as a bridge between the divine and the material world. Sacred texts frequently depict him as a figure who has access to the deepest secrets of creation.

Contents
  1. Origins in the Old Testament
  2. Is Metatron in the New Testament?
  3. Presence in Other Religious Texts
  4. Modern Depictions and Celebrations

Origins in the Old Testament

Metatron's origins trace back to the prophet Enoch, a figure from the Old Testament who lived an extraordinarily righteous life. According to Genesis 5:24:

"Enoch walked with God; then he was no more, because God took him away."

This cryptic passage has inspired interpretations in Jewish and later Christian mystical traditions that Enoch was taken into heaven and took on an angelic form as Metatron.

This tradition has its roots in the "Book of Enoch," an apocryphal text. In that text, Enoch enters the heavens and takes on the responsibility of recording the deeds of humanity.

Though the Bible itself does not mention the name Metatron, Jewish mystical writings, such as the "Babylonian Talmud" and the "Zohar," introduce him as a "lesser YHWH," implying he holds divine authority, second only to God.

This title suggests Metatron possesses a powerful role within the angelic realm as one who ascended from human form to divine status.

Is Metatron in the New Testament?

No. While the New Testament does not explicitly refer to Archangel Metatron, the themes of ascension and transformation from a physical form as a human being to a higher spiritual being are a major theme.

In the Christian tradition, the idea of a human being taken directly into the heavenly realm, much like Enoch, finds resonance in the stories of Elijah and the Assumption of Mary. These figures were taken to heaven without experiencing death, paralleling the transformation of the human Enoch into the angel Metatron.

In some early Christian mystical texts, Metatron appears as a mediator between God and humanity, a role similar to that of Christ.

Although this connection is more prominent in later Christian mysticism, it reflects the continuing fascination with figures like Metatron who bridge the gap between the divine and mortal realms.

Presence in Other Religious Texts

In Jewish mystical traditions, particularly within Kabbalah, Metatron holds a central place. The "Sefer Hekhalot," or "Book of Palaces," describes Metatron as the heavenly priest who oversees the divine throne room and is responsible for guiding souls through the heavenly realm.

In these texts, Metatron is not only an angel but a powerful being who stands at the very throne of God, interpreting divine will.

The Islamic tradition doesn't mention Metatron by name, but his characteristics align with the angel Idris. Idris, like Enoch, is a prophet taken into heaven without experiencing death, and sometimes associated with celestial knowledge and sacred geometry.

All these themes resonate with Metatron's role as a keeper of divine secrets.

Modern Depictions and Celebrations

According to biblical texts, Metatron is the only angel who was once human; no other heavenly or fallen angel can lay claim to that heritage.

As such, mystics have embraced the powerful angel Metatron. His association with sacred geometry, particularly the structure known as "Metatron's cube," is a key to understanding the fabric of creation.

His role as a protector and teacher makes him a figure who is frequently invoked in meditative practices and esoteric rituals. Some even view him as the patron saint of scribes and scholars, reflecting his traditional role as the celestial scribe.

In popular culture, Metatron has appeared in various forms, from literature to television, often depicted as a mysterious and sometimes enigmatic figure with vast knowledge and spiritual power.

These portrayals reinforce the image of Metatron as a figure of authority and wisdom, one who bridges the realms of heaven and earth and holds the key to understanding both the human and angelic realms.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

