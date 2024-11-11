Archangel Uriel Bore a Fiery Sword for Divine Justice

While the canonical Old Testament does not directly mention Archangel Uriel, his presence can be felt in several apocryphal books.

Uriel appears prominently in the "Book of Enoch," where he is one of the "holy angels" who guards humanity and serves as a guide for Enoch. In 1 Enoch 19:1, the author says Uriel showed Enoch the place where the angels who sinned were cast into punishment, indicating his role as a watchman of justice and divine punishment.

His association with fire, light and the sun emerges from this text as well. Some scholars believe Uriel is the archangel holding the "fiery sword" or the "flaming sword" that guarded the gates of Eden after Adam and Eve's expulsion, while others believe it's the Archangel Jophiel. The Bible does not name either directly.

Nonetheless, his depiction as the archangel who embodies light and fire makes him an essential figure in early Jewish mystical traditions.

Later Judeo-Christian tradition also says the Archangel Uriel appeared to warn Noah of the flood. Although the canonical Bible credits God alone with this warning, apocryphal texts, such as the "Book of Jubilees," suggest Uriel as the angelic messenger who helped guide Noah in preparing for the deluge.

This reinforces Uriel's role as a bringer of divine wisdom, guiding humanity through times of peril.