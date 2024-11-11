Archangel Uriel Bore a Fiery Sword for Divine Justice

By: Mack Hayden  |  Nov 11, 2024
The Archangel Uriel is one of the seven angels who sit at the top of the heavenly food chain. He's one of seven archangels mentioned throughout Christian tradition. These archangels oversee God's legions of heavenly servants and help run the world as we know it.

Uriel means "God is my light." Despite his lower profile, Uriel plays a crucial role in religious lore as a figure of wisdom, illumination and prophecy. In many traditions, Uriel is associated with divine retribution, justice and the fire of God's righteous anger.

Unlike the Archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael, Uriel is not explicitly mentioned in the canonical books of the Bible, but he appears prominently in apocryphal texts and other religious writings. His image has endured throughout history, from ancient texts to modern prayers, especially in Eastern Orthodox traditions and esoteric Christian teachings.

Contents
  1. Is the Archangel Uriel in the Old Testament?
  2. What About the New Testament?
  3. Presence in Other Religious Texts
  4. Modern Depictions and Celebrations

Is the Archangel Uriel in the Old Testament?

While the canonical Old Testament does not directly mention Archangel Uriel, his presence can be felt in several apocryphal books.

Uriel appears prominently in the "Book of Enoch," where he is one of the "holy angels" who guards humanity and serves as a guide for Enoch. In 1 Enoch 19:1, the author says Uriel showed Enoch the place where the angels who sinned were cast into punishment, indicating his role as a watchman of justice and divine punishment.

His association with fire, light and the sun emerges from this text as well. Some scholars believe Uriel is the archangel holding the "fiery sword" or the "flaming sword" that guarded the gates of Eden after Adam and Eve's expulsion, while others believe it's the Archangel Jophiel. The Bible does not name either directly.

Nonetheless, his depiction as the archangel who embodies light and fire makes him an essential figure in early Jewish mystical traditions.

Later Judeo-Christian tradition also says the Archangel Uriel appeared to warn Noah of the flood. Although the canonical Bible credits God alone with this warning, apocryphal texts, such as the "Book of Jubilees," suggest Uriel as the angelic messenger who helped guide Noah in preparing for the deluge.

This reinforces Uriel's role as a bringer of divine wisdom, guiding humanity through times of peril.

What About the New Testament?

The Archangel Uriel is not among the angels mentioned. He was more popular as a figure among the Christian Gnostics rather than orthodox early believers.

Given the Gnostic obsession with secret divine knowledge, it's no surprise they invoked Uriel often. Uriel's association with divine wisdom and prophecy places him close to the action.

The Gnostics were also more prone to direct angel worship, whereas angels play more of a supporting role in mainline Christianity. Still, that's not to say Uriel has no role in the more mainstream denominations of Christianity.

Uriel's legacy endures, particularly in Eastern Orthodox Christianity. Orthodox Christians often pray to him or hold feasts in his honor. Catholics believe he and the Archangel Michael rushed to help spread the gospel of Christ's death and resurrection, alongside the Twelve Apostles.

Presence in Other Religious Texts

The "Apocalypse of Peter", a Gnostic text, also mentions Uriel as one of the blessed angels responsible for guiding the souls of the righteous into heaven and delivering the wicked to their judgment. In this text, Uriel appears as a figure of divine justice, wielding his fiery sword to separate the just from the unjust.

Similarly, esoteric Christians see Uriel as the angel of wisdom, the one who helps guide human souls toward enlightenment and spiritual truth.

Modern Depictions and Celebrations

Uriel features prominently in Catholic mysticism, even if the Vatican hasn't officially canonized him like the Archangel Michael and his other winged compatriots.

As the fourth archangel, Uriel is sometimes invoked alongside these three in prayers that ask for protection from evil, as in the prayer that humbly calls for "God to rebuke" the devil and all the evil spirits.

Eastern Orthodox churches celebrate a feast in honor of Uriel on November 8, alongside the other archangels. In esoteric Christian circles, mystics invoke him for guidance and understanding, particularly in matters of justice and wisdom.

You can also see Uriel's modern influence in art. Artists often depict him holding the sun, symbolizing divine light or wielding a sword of fire, representing God's justice. He's also the patron saint of the arts and sciences — a kind of Judeo-Christian Prometheus.

The image of Uriel standing at the gates of Eden, preventing the return of sin with his fiery sword, remains a powerful visual in Christian iconography, reflecting his lasting role as the guardian of righteousness and divine wisdom.

