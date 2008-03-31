Law Enforcement System
The Law Enforcement Channel investigates how law enforcement agencies operate. Find out more about police, SWAT teams and other agencies.
What Does it Mean When a Book, Movie or Song Enters the Public Domain?
FBI Files Provide Chilling Look Into the Mind of Jeffrey Dahmer
Why the U.S. Hasn't Always Supported the International Criminal Court
Supreme Court on the Brink of Ending Affirmative Action in College Admissions
Are Skittles 'Unfit for Human Consumption'? A Lawsuit Says Yes
What Triggers the 'Trigger Laws' That Could Ban Abortions?
Five of the 10 Sodder children disappeared after the family home went up in flames in 1945, but their bodies were never found. Strange theories have abounded ever since. So, what happened to them?
By Kate Morgan
Now that we're working at home more often than before, we may have got to know our neighbors better — and found out they're very noisy during the day. So, how can you get them to quiet down?
By Dave Roos
A major failure in crowd control is likely to blame for the deaths at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. What went so disastrously wrong?
The 2,300 officers and staffers of the U.S. Capitol Police are charged with keeping order in and around the U.S. Capitol, safeguarding Congress and, yes, defending democracy.
You've probably seen at least one video of someone berating a store employee about why they don't have to wear a mask. So how much can retail stores do to police the mask mandates?
Amid the furor over George Floyd's death while in custody, there have been increasing calls to cities to divert funding away from police departments to other means of solving social problem. But how does that work?
The U.S. has declared martial law in the past, but only sparingly and in dire situations. So, what would it take for the president to use it now?
On the advice or orders of your elected leaders, you've been 'sheltering in place' and limiting outside activities. It's starting to feel like you're on house arrest, just without the ankle bracelet. But how similar is it really?
By Dave Roos
As far as we know, it has never happened, but a murder in space would most definitely create numerous jurisdictional, legal and investigative complications.
Cursing during road rage? A ton of trash in your car? Both can get you in trouble if you're not careful. What other crazy driving laws are on the books?
Police and fire departments across the U.S. are eliminating jargon like "10-4" in favor of every-day vernacular. And there's a good reason why.
Omarosa did it, but does that mean you can too — legally that is? A lot depends on which state you live in.
By Dave Roos
The new law is being hailed as a victory for women tired of being harassed on French streets.
Ordinary citizens are allowed to make arrests in every U.S. state, but legal experts warn that it's a risky thing to do.
Stand Your Ground laws are controversial and exist in nearly half the states in the United States. But what exactly are they?
In the United States, attorney-client privilege works to keep communications between an attorney and his or her client secret. But there are always exceptions to the rule.
By Oisin Curran
The conviction of 80-year-old Bill Cosby on aggravated indecent assault charges raises the question of how sentencing works in the case of an elderly defendant.
The United States doesn't have a national ID, but it's slowly moving toward one with the REAL ID law. But what happens if a citizen doesn't have identification?
Hotels/motels must balance guests' privacy with the safety of other guests and employees.
The Logan Act prohibits American citizens from going behind the back of the U.S. government to deal with foreign powers. So why hasn't anybody ever been convicted?
By John Donovan
Reports of famous people being accused of sexually harassment have been all over news sites and social media. What does U.S. law actually say sexual harassment is?
By Alia Hoyt
Ending federal pot prohibition could mean big changes and big bucks for states.
By John Donovan
If the risk of being hit by a moving vehicle isn't enough to get your eyes off your phone, the threat of a fine may do the trick.
Antarctica belongs to no one nation. So what happens in the event of a crime?
By Dave Roos
While the press often gets a beating from the public and politicians, journalists have brought to national attention lots of issues that would otherwise remain hidden.