A Christmas Eve Mystery: What Happened to the Sodder Children?
Five of the 10 Sodder children disappeared after the family home went up in flames in 1945, but their bodies were never found. Strange theories have abounded ever since. So, what happened to them?

By Kate Morgan

Fed Up With a Noisy Neighbor? Try Mediation, Not Litigation
Now that we're working at home more often than before, we may have got to know our neighbors better — and found out they're very noisy during the day. So, how can you get them to quiet down?

By Dave Roos

Why Astroworld Was a Recipe for Deadly Crowd Crush
A major failure in crowd control is likely to blame for the deaths at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. What went so disastrously wrong?

By Joanna Thompson

U.S. Capitol Police on High Alert to Protect Congress and Democracy
The 2,300 officers and staffers of the U.S. Capitol Police are charged with keeping order in and around the U.S. Capitol, safeguarding Congress and, yes, defending democracy.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Who Is In Charge of Policing Mask Mandates?
You've probably seen at least one video of someone berating a store employee about why they don't have to wear a mask. So how much can retail stores do to police the mask mandates?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

What Does Defund the Police Actually Mean?
Amid the furor over George Floyd's death while in custody, there have been increasing calls to cities to divert funding away from police departments to other means of solving social problem. But how does that work?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Can the U.S. President Ever Declare Martial Law?
The U.S. has declared martial law in the past, but only sparingly and in dire situations. So, what would it take for the president to use it now?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Self-Quarantine Might Feel Like House Arrest, But It's Not
On the advice or orders of your elected leaders, you've been 'sheltering in place' and limiting outside activities. It's starting to feel like you're on house arrest, just without the ankle bracelet. But how similar is it really?

By Dave Roos

What Happens if Someone Is Murdered in Space?
As far as we know, it has never happened, but a murder in space would most definitely create numerous jurisdictional, legal and investigative complications.

By Patrick J. Kiger

5 Insane Driving Laws You Probably Didn't Know
Cursing during road rage? A ton of trash in your car? Both can get you in trouble if you're not careful. What other crazy driving laws are on the books?

By Cherise Threewitt

Plain Language Replacing '10-Codes' in Many Police Jurisdictions
Police and fire departments across the U.S. are eliminating jargon like "10-4" in favor of every-day vernacular. And there's a good reason why.

By John Perritano

Is It OK to Secretly Record Workplace Conversations?
Omarosa did it, but does that mean you can too — legally that is? A lot depends on which state you live in.

By Dave Roos

France Cracks Down on Catcalling
The new law is being hailed as a victory for women tired of being harassed on French streets.

By Laurie L. Dove

Citizen's Arrest? Leave Collaring Criminals to the Cops
Ordinary citizens are allowed to make arrests in every U.S. state, but legal experts warn that it's a risky thing to do.

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Did 'Stand Your Ground' Laws Originate?
Stand Your Ground laws are controversial and exist in nearly half the states in the United States. But what exactly are they?

By Jerad W. Alexander

How Attorney-Client Privilege Works
In the United States, attorney-client privilege works to keep communications between an attorney and his or her client secret. But there are always exceptions to the rule.

By Oisin Curran

Are Elderly Criminals Punished Differently Than Younger Offenders?
The conviction of 80-year-old Bill Cosby on aggravated indecent assault charges raises the question of how sentencing works in the case of an elderly defendant.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Does the U.S. Require Citizens to Carry ID?
The United States doesn't have a national ID, but it's slowly moving toward one with the REAL ID law. But what happens if a citizen doesn't have identification?

By John Perritano

Does Checking In Mean You Check Your Privacy at the Door?
Hotels/motels must balance guests' privacy with the safety of other guests and employees.

By Patrick J. Kiger

How the Logan Act Does and Doesn't Work
The Logan Act prohibits American citizens from going behind the back of the U.S. government to deal with foreign powers. So why hasn't anybody ever been convicted?

By John Donovan

This Is How Sexual Harassment Is Legally Defined in the U.S.
Reports of famous people being accused of sexually harassment have been all over news sites and social media. What does U.S. law actually say sexual harassment is?

By Alia Hoyt

Majority Want Legal Marijuana To Be the Norm
Ending federal pot prohibition could mean big changes and big bucks for states.

By John Donovan

Look Alive, Cell Phone Zombies — Honolulu to Ban Texting While Crossing a Street
If the risk of being hit by a moving vehicle isn't enough to get your eyes off your phone, the threat of a fine may do the trick.

By Kate Kershner

Who's in Charge of Investigating Deaths in Antarctica?
Antarctica belongs to no one nation. So what happens in the event of a crime?

By Dave Roos

10 Press Exposés That Made a Difference
While the press often gets a beating from the public and politicians, journalists have brought to national attention lots of issues that would otherwise remain hidden.

By Patrick J. Kiger