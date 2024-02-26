Can Anyone Make a Citizen's Arrest?

Arrest literally means “to stop.” If someone wants to leave, you usually can’t stop them — that could be considered false imprisonment or even kidnapping. Citizen’s arrest laws are an exception to that general rule; they allow everyday people to make an arrest.

When the police make an arrest, they typically handcuff the subject and take them in a secure transport vehicle to a booking facility, such as the county jail. When Spidey webs a wrongdoer, he can’t just take them back to Aunt May’s apartment. Making a citizen’s arrest means holding the lawbreaker in place until the police arrive and take over.

When Can Someone Make a Citizen’s Arrest?

The rules are a bit different in every state, which can make things confusing. You can ask a librarian to help you find information about the law in your state, but here are some common requirements to get you started:

Who Can Make a Citizen’s Arrest?

Although some state laws use the word “citizen,” most states allow any “person” or any “private person” — as opposed to a public employee such as a police officer — to make a citizen’s arrest. Despite the name, you usually don’t have to be a citizen. And most states don’t require any minimum age, so it looks like high school student Peter Parker, Spider-Man’s alter ego, is good to go.

Did You See It, and How Serious Is It?

Most states allow you to make a citizen’s arrest for a minor crime — those categorized as a misdemeanor — only if you actually saw the person commit the crime. Some states allow a citizen’s arrest for a minor crime only if it is considered a “breach of peace,” meaning the crime is likely to disturb other people, such as fighting in public. For felonies, a more serious category of crime, the law usually allows you to make a citizen’s arrest even if you didn’t see the person commit the crime.

You’d better be sure! In most states, citizen’s arrest laws apply only if the person actually committed a crime. If you make a mistake by making a citizen’s arrest of someone who didn’t actually commit a crime, the person you arrested can sue you. You might even get arrested yourself!

This is different from when police arrest someone. Law enforcement officers need “probable cause,” which is the legal standard for how sure you need to be that a person committed a crime before arresting them. As long as an officer meets the probable cause standard, they won’t get in trouble, even if they’re ultimately mistaken about the person committing a crime.

Try Not To Rough Anyone Up

Someone making a citizen’s arrest is usually allowed to use a reasonable amount of physical force to ensure that the lawbreaker stops committing the crime and can’t leave. But that doesn’t mean you can do anything you want. The type and amount of force you use must be closely related to whether the other person is trying to get away and, if so, what they’re doing.