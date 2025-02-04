How the 2021 Astroworld Tragedy Changed the Festival Scene

" " When a crowd surge transforms an audience into a stampede, the results can be devastating. Hans Neleman / Getty Images

The Astroworld tragedy shocked the music world and left a lasting scar on festival culture. On Nov. 5, 2021, the Astroworld Festival, headlined by Houston rapper Travis Scott, turned into a nightmare when a crowd rushed the stage during Scott's performance at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, ending with 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The incident raised pressing questions about safety protocols and accountability in large-scale events. As news spread, audience members, festival workers and the general public grappled with the enormity of the tragedy.

The role of Scott, festival organizers, including concert promoter Live Nation, came under intense scrutiny, and the Houston Police Department launched a detailed investigation into the events that led to the disaster.