7 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas: From Houston to Corpus Christi

By: Mack Hayden  |  Mar 7, 2025
To be fair to Houston, a lot of downtown areas are more dangerous at night. markchentx / Getty Images

Everything's bigger in Texas — including crime rates in certain cities. While the Lone Star State is home to stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage and booming industries, it also has its fair share of dangerous cities.

That said, crime exists everywhere; knowing the most dangerous cities in Texas simply helps people stay informed.

Whether you're moving to a new city, traveling or just curious, staying aware of crime statistics and safety concerns is always a good idea. Understanding crime statistics and the factors contributing to high violent crime rates can help people make informed decisions about where to live, work or travel.

Contents
  1. Houston
  2. San Antonio
  3. Dallas
  4. Beaumont
  5. Lubbock
  6. South Padre Island
  7. Corpus Christi
  8. Community-driven Solutions: Can Crime Rates Drop?

1. Houston

Houston, we have a problem! This hub for space exploration and world-class dining struggles with 1,142 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. As Texas' largest city, Houston has a high violent crime rate, with aggravated assaults, motor vehicle theft and domestic incidents making headlines.

Houston's violent crime rate is significantly higher than the national average, making certain high-crime areas more dangerous for residents and visitors alike.

The city has to contend with with gang activity, unemployment rates and poverty, all of which can contribute to criminal behavior. Local law enforcement continues to focus on community-driven solutions, with initiatives like community engagement programs aimed at reducing criminal activity in the city's most dangerous neighborhoods.

Efforts to lower crime rates are ongoing, but Houston's violent crime rates remain a key concern for residents and officials alike. Houston features community engagement programs aimed at reducing criminal activity and making neighborhoods safer.

2. San Antonio

San Antonio is home to the Alamo, the River Walk and a vibrant history that draws visitors from all over.

But despite its appeal, San Antonio faces its fair share safety concerns, earning it a place on the list of the most dangerous cities in Texas. The city experiences a high violent crime rate, with both violent crimes and property crimes affecting certain neighborhoods more than others.

One major issue is that poverty rates remain high in some parts of the city, contributing to criminal behavior and high-crime areas. Some of the most dangerous neighborhoods struggle with extensive gang activity. Like Houston, San Antonio's violent and property crimes put it above the Texas average in terms of overall crime rates.

However, San Antonio also has a strong community-driven approach to tackling crime. Local law enforcement has implemented community engagement programs to improve safety and prevent criminal activity before it escalates.

3. Dallas

With a high violent crime rate, Dallas has struggled with aggravated assaults, homicides and robberies, particularly in its most dangerous neighborhoods. While Dallas is a thriving metro with a booming job market and a vibrant arts scene, crime statistics show that it remains one of the most dangerous cities in Texas.

Certain areas, particularly in high-crime areas of South Dallas and parts of Oak Cliff, experience significant safety challenges that continue to worry residents and local law enforcement.

The city's crime rates are fueled by a variety of factors contributing to criminal activity. Gang activity, economic disparities and unemployment rates have all played a role in the city's high crime rates. While the Dallas Police Department has implemented community engagement programs to reduce violence, both violent and property crimes persist.

4. Beaumont

Beaumont may not be as large as Houston or Dallas, but it has some of the highest crime rates among Texas cities.

Despite its relatively small city population, violent and property crimes occur at an alarming rate. The city frequently sees reports of domestic incidents and aggravated assaults, which contribute to its ranking among the most dangerous cities in Texas.

Economic downturns and pandemic-related delays in court proceedings have made it harder for authorities to manage criminal trials and enforce law and order. Although local law enforcement has focused on increasing police presence, many residents remain concerned about the city's safety concerns.

5. Lubbock

Nicknamed the Hub City, Lubbock is a major hub for education, business and healthcare in Central Texas — but it also faces significant safety challenges. The city has one of the highest violent crime rates in the region, with an increase in both violent crimes and property crimes over the past few years.

Aggravated assaults, robberies and motor vehicle theft are some of the most commonly reported crimes, making certain areas among the most dangerous neighborhoods in the state.

One significant factor behind Lubbock's high crime rates is its poverty rate, which has contributed to criminal behavior in some communities. As homelessness rises and economic hardships persist, many residents feel that crime prevention efforts have not been enough. However, the city has also been working toward community-driven solutions, focusing on community engagement programs and partnerships with local businesses to promote well-paying jobs and economic stability.

6. South Padre Island

At first glance, South Padre Island seems like a tropical paradise with its pristine beaches, warm weather and a party-friendly atmosphere. But beneath the vacation vibes, the island faces safety concerns, particularly when it comes to property crimes and violent crimes per capita.

While South Padre Island doesn't experience crime levels as high as some of the worst cities in Texas, crime statistics show that incidents spike significantly during peak tourist seasons.

Local law enforcement struggles to keep up with the seasonal rise in crime and some areas of the island become known as high-crime areas. While community engagement programs and increased police presence have helped curb some of the worst offenses, tourists should continue to take precautions when visiting.

7. Corpus Christi

Located along the Gulf Coast, Corpus Christi is known for its natural beauty, seafood and beachside attractions. However, it also has a reputation for high-crime areas, driven by issues like motor vehicle theft, gang activity and aggravated assaults, particularly in certain dangerous neighborhoods.

Despite these safety concerns, local law enforcement has been working to combat criminal behavior through targeted policing and community-driven solutions. Programs aimed at reducing gang activity and promoting economic development have helped in some areas, but crime remains a significant issue.

While Corpus Christi continues to attract tourists and new residents, its crime levels serve as a reminder that even in cities with historic sites and scenic beauty, safety remains an ongoing challenge.

Community-driven Solutions: Can Crime Rates Drop?

While some Texas cities rank among the most dangerous cities, there's reason to believe that crime rates can improve.

Community engagement programs, increased policing efforts and economic initiatives to create well-paying jobs are all part of ongoing efforts to lower Texas crime rates. Cities that invest in community-driven solutions — such as youth mentorship programs, workforce training and neighborhood policing — often see long-term reductions in criminal activity.

At the same time, tackling significant safety challenges requires addressing the root causes of criminal behavior. Poverty, unemployment rates and lack of access to social services all contribute to crime in high-crime areas.

By focusing on solutions that go beyond policing (such as increasing mental health resources, improving education and strengthening local economies) Texas may see a future where even its most dangerous cities become safer places to live.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

