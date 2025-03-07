7 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas: From Houston to Corpus Christi

" " To be fair to Houston, a lot of downtown areas are more dangerous at night. markchentx / Getty Images

Everything's bigger in Texas — including crime rates in certain cities. While the Lone Star State is home to stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage and booming industries, it also has its fair share of dangerous cities.

That said, crime exists everywhere; knowing the most dangerous cities in Texas simply helps people stay informed.

Whether you're moving to a new city, traveling or just curious, staying aware of crime statistics and safety concerns is always a good idea. Understanding crime statistics and the factors contributing to high violent crime rates can help people make informed decisions about where to live, work or travel.