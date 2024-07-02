31 Open Carry States and 10 With 'Permissive' Open Carry

The following is a list of states that allow open carry without requiring a valid permit. Such possession does not automatically correlate with permitless concealed carry, but gun owners must learn local requirements in any case.

1. Alabama

Alabama is one of the most lenient open carry states in the country. Anyone over the age of 18 is allowed the right of openly carrying firearms in most situations, but citizens without a concealed handgun permit can only lawfully do so on their property or in their personal vehicle.

2. Alaska

Alaska state law also has lenient legislation for citizens possessing firearms. Anyone 21 or older can openly carry or conceal carry without a permit. Furthermore, Alaska does not restrict magazine capacity, ban assault weapons or limit private sales with background checks or waiting periods.

3. Arizona

Arizona does not require responsible gun owners to hold a concealed or open carry permit. Similar to Alaska's permitless carry policy, local governments have little reign over gun laws except to prohibit anyone charged with disorderly conduct or another aggravated offense from being able to carry a handgun.

4. Arkansas

Arkansas gun legislation allows all citizens over the age of 18 to lawfully possess and carry concealed firearms without a permit. In this state, you can also carry handguns or a long gun used for hunting in view of the public.

5. Delaware

Delaware citizens can carry openly but concealed weapon permits are more stringent, requiring background checks and specialized training.

6. Idaho

In this rural state, long guns used for hunting and self-defense are common in motor vehicle racks built for quick access. Both long guns and concealed handguns are allowed without a permit.

7. Indiana

In Indiana, responsible gun owners over the age of 18 can open carry, but state law requires background checks and waiting periods for citizens to attain a concealed carry permit.

8. Iowa

Iowa also does not prohibit open carry or restrict the possession of high-capacity magazines and assault weapons. However, all purchases and private transactions will require a background check.

9. Kansas

Kansas's gun laws are similar to those of other permissive open carry states. Gun owners with concealed carry permits from other states can apply for an optional reciprocity permit.

10. Kentucky

You can open carry in Kentucky as long as you are at least 18 years old. Local authorities have limited autonomy to restrict citizens from openly carrying long guns and other firearms to ensure uniformity across the state.

11. Louisiana

Constitutional carry laws prevail in Louisiana, yet concealed carry permits are issued on a case-by-case basis.

12. Maine

Anyone over 21 can open or conceal carry without a permit. Licensed dealers require a background check, but private sales are not restricted.

13. Mississippi

Both open and concealed carry are allowed without a permit.

14. Montana

Both open and concealed carry are allowed without a permit. Nonresidents can apply for reciprocity permits for concealed carry

15. Nevada

Anyone 18 years or older is allowed open-carrying privileges without a permit. However, if you wish to carry a firearm in a concealed holster, you must apply for a specialized permit and pass a background check.

16. New Hampshire

New Hampshire firearm laws allow responsible, gun-owning citizens to carry a firearm concealed or openly without a permit.

17. New Mexico

New Mexico firearm laws are parallel to most states on this list except the legal age to carry a handgun is 19 years old.

18. North Carolina

North Carolina state law allows open carry without a permit. However, localities are allowed more sovereignty to invoke certain restrictions to improve public safety.

19. Ohio

A person 18 years or older is legally allowed to possess and carry a handgun or other firearm openly. Concealed carry permits are required.

20. Oklahoma

Oklahoma restrictions are lenient and align with most 21-and-older states. However, there is a clause that veterans or military personnel can carry a firearm once they turn 18.

21. Pennsylvania

Long gun laws are typically universal in rural areas of the state, but urban areas are more restrictive. For instance, in Philadelphia, you cannot carry a handgun on your person or stash it in a concealed location in your private automobile.

22. South Dakota

South Dakota aligns with most states on this list, including the reciprocity laws regarding concealed carry restrictions for nonresidents.

23. Tennessee

Tennessee has laws similar to Oklahoma regarding the legal carry of firearms, including the 18-year-old military provision.

24. Texas

The old adage of "everything is bigger in Texas" still rings true. Texas is one of the largest states in the country and one of the biggest proponents of constitutional carry legislation. For many decades, laws regarding the carry of firearms have remained lenient and unchanged.

25. Utah

Any responsible citizen 21 years or older can open carry without a permit in the state of Utah. Firearm laws do restrict high-capacity magazines and assault weapons either.

26. Vermont

Vermont carry laws align with firearm legislation shared by several states on this list, including (but not limited to) reciprocity agreements for nonresidents.

27. Virginia

Virginia upholds stricter gun laws than other open carry states, with special provisions in place for large public gatherings and urban centers like the independent city of Newport News.

28. Washington

A Washington state citizen must be at least 21 years old to open carry without a permit. However, vehicle possessions are generally prohibited.

29. West Virginia

Anyone over 18 are legally allowed open or conceal carry without a permit in West Virginia unless they have prior convictions.

30. Wisconsin

Wisconsin has lenient gun laws that allow open carry without a permit. However, concealed carry laws require stringent background tests and specialized training.

31. Wyoming

Anyone 18 years or older without a record of felonies can carry a handgun or other firearm openly.