Lawsuits

The Lawsuits Channel contains information relating to the non-criminal aspects of the court system.

Supreme Court on the Brink of Ending Affirmative Action in College Admissions
The court heard oral arguments Oct. 31, 2022, in two cases that could end the use of race as a factor in college admissions decisions. How could this also affect affirmative action in the military?

By Travis Knoll

Are Skittles 'Unfit for Human Consumption'? A Lawsuit Says Yes
Taste the rainbow or a dangerous additive? Skittles contain titanium dioxide, which some say causes health problems in humans. So, why is it still on the ingredient list?

By Laurie L. Dove

What Triggers the 'Trigger Laws' That Could Ban Abortions?
"Trigger" laws are state laws designed to take effect once a right is no longer protected by the U.S. Constitution. 13 U.S. states have anti-abortion laws that will activate if Roe vs. Wade is overturned.

By Naomi Cahn

Lawsuit Alleges Lack of Strawberries in Strawberry Pop-Tarts
So, how many strawberries does it take to make strawberry Pop-Tarts? Way more than Kellogg's uses, according to a class action lawsuit.

By Laurie L. Dove

Do Unbiased Jurors Exist in the Age of Social Media?
About seven in 10 Americans log on to social media, the Pew Research Center reported in April 2021. By the time a high-profile court case rolls around for jury selection, there's a good chance they've heard something about it. Can the impartial jury system survive the digital age?

By Thaddeus Hoffmeister

What's Next for Roe v. Wade in the Courts?
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the challenge to the restrictive Mississippi abortion ban Dec. 1, 2021. What does it mean for Roe v. Wade? Could the landmark case be overturned?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Who Owns the Beach? It Depends
On most U.S. shorelines, the public has had a time-honored right to "lateral" access to beaches. That sandy space, however, is being hotly contested.

By Thomas Ankersen

What Is a Conservatorship and Why Is Britney Spears In One?
Pop princess Britney Spears has been locked in a conservatorship since 2008. Hers isn't a typical conservatorship for many reasons. We'll explain.

By Sarah Gleim

What Is Defamation, and How Do You Prove It in Court?
Alex Jones must pay families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nearly $1 billion in damages for defamation. What are the legal standards of defamation and how do you meet it in a court of law?

By John Donovan

Why the 'Streisand Effect' Might Actually Make a Cover-up Go Viral
When Barbra Streisand sued a photographer who took a photo of her house, the ensuing publicity called far more attention to the picture than it would have gotten otherwise. And that's not the only time attempted censorship has backfired.

By Dave Roos

Why Is 'Intersectionality' So Controversial?
Intersectionality was originally a legal way to recognize that people who were members of more than one identity group deserved equal treatment. But critics have charged that intersectionality has fostered a sort of 'oppression Olympics.'

By Dave Roos

You Know These 7 Supreme Court Cases by Name, But What Did They Decide?
Some Supreme Court cases are so well-known they're often referred to by their case names, like Roe v. Wade. But what were the cases really about, and what did they decide?

By Dave Roos

Mitsuye Endo: The Woman Who Took Down Executive Order 9066
You probably don't know her name, but Mitsuye Endo was the plaintiff in the landmark lawsuit that ultimately led to the closing of the U.S. Japanese internment camps after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

How and Why Are Documents Redacted?
The U.S. Justice Department had to release a redacted affidavit related to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. How does the redaction process work?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Can a Supreme Court Justice Be Removed?
The Constitution allows Supreme Court justices to be impeached by the House and put on trial by the Senate, but it's only happened once and that was in 1805.

By Patrick J. Kiger

The Backstory on Backpage.com, the Adult Classifieds Site That Got Shut Down
Does this mean that a website actually is responsible for the content created by that site's users?

By Jonathan Strickland

Friends Don’t Let (Online-Ordained) Friends Officiate at Their Weddings
Online ordination may be quick and easy and presiding at a friend's wedding may be fun and meaningful. But these marriages haven't always held up in court.

By Dave Roos

Review Websites Like TripAdvisor Are Under Fire. Is That Warranted?
TripAdvisor deleted — and later reinstated — a hotel review where a visitor alleged she had been raped. How can review websites legally balance their duty to warn users as well as to beware of false, defamatory content?

By Dave Roos

Should Nature Have the Right to Sue in Court?
A lawsuit in federal court in Colorado seeks to establish that the Colorado River ecosystem has legal rights similar to those of a person.

By Patrick J. Kiger

The Scopes Monkey Trial Was a Historic Debate Over Evolution … And a Publicity Ploy
The controversial case in the tiny Tennessee town of Dayton drew national media attention — and live apes. But all that spectacle wasn't for naught.

By Kate Kershner

Loving v. Virginia: The Landmark Case That Legalized Interracial Marriage in the U.S.
Richard and Mildred Loving's interracial marriage was against the law. But it led to the Supreme Court's historic decision in 1967 to ban anti-miscegenation laws across the country.

By Kate Kershner

Can You Sue Over 'Third-hand Smoke' Exposure?
Research shows that nicotine residue lingering in furniture and carpets may be hazardous to kids. Could that mean legal action for unsuspecting homeowners and tenants?

By Dave Roos

How One Missing Oxford Comma Changed an Entire Legal Decision
The divisive serial comma finally got its day in court—it was glorious.

By Laurie L. Dove

Is It Ever Legal to Punch Someone in the Face?
If someone is insulting you or your family and you clock 'em, can you get away with it, legally?

By Dave Roos

The Real Reason Website and App Terms of Service Are So Confusing
Companies are actually hoping you won't read these 8,000-word documents before you click "agree." But why?

By Dave Roos