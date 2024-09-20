What Is the Youngest Drinking Age in the World?

Alcohol consumption is one of humanity's oldest habits, and it has kept its popularity right up until the present. Across cultures, people drink a variety of alcoholic beverages, in a variety of contexts, and throughout much of their lives.

The particular effects of booze, which can range with dosage from a mild high to acute poisoning and even death, mean that excessive alcohol consumption ranks among the highest problem-areas of young people. Regulators therefore focus a lot of energy on this issue.

Advertisement

Most of the world seems to have decided that, if you have money to buy an alcoholic beverage, you shouldn't be doing so under the age of 18. The reasons for this have (mostly) to do with biology: A young person, whose brain is still developing, is more likely to make irresponsible decisions, which can be greatly exacerbated by excessive alcohol consumption.

Beyond that, the young brain itself can be especially susceptible to the deleterious effects of alcohol, which can cause harm to cognitive development. It's also believed that drinking too much alcohol can disrupt the young body's still-developing hormonal system.