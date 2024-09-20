What Is the Youngest Drinking Age in the World?

By: Zach Taras  |  Sep 20, 2024
The minimum legal drinking ages around the world may surprise you if you're from North America. Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Modern states take a variety of approaches to curtail or regulate the drinking of alcoholic beverages by young people. The United States, with its across-the-board minimum legal drinking age of 21, is something of an outlier; many other countries have a lower legal age.

What is the youngest drinking age in the world? As we'll see, it depends on how the law is structured, or if there is any law at all regarding drinking alcohol.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Keeping Tabs on the Youth
  2. How Youth Drinking Is Regulated: Drinking and Buying
  3. 117 Countries With No Minimum Drinking Age
  4. England and Wales Have the Youngest Minimum Age for Drinking
  5. 6 Countries Where the Minimum Drinking Age Is 16
  6. 2 Countries Where the Minimum Drinking Age is 17
  7. 50 Countries Where the Minimum Drinking Age is 18
  8. 15 Countries Where the Legal Drinking Age is 21

Keeping Tabs on the Youth

Alcohol consumption is one of humanity's oldest habits, and it has kept its popularity right up until the present. Across cultures, people drink a variety of alcoholic beverages, in a variety of contexts, and throughout much of their lives.

The particular effects of booze, which can range with dosage from a mild high to acute poisoning and even death, mean that excessive alcohol consumption ranks among the highest problem-areas of young people. Regulators therefore focus a lot of energy on this issue.

Advertisement

Most of the world seems to have decided that, if you have money to buy an alcoholic beverage, you shouldn't be doing so under the age of 18. The reasons for this have (mostly) to do with biology: A young person, whose brain is still developing, is more likely to make irresponsible decisions, which can be greatly exacerbated by excessive alcohol consumption.

Beyond that, the young brain itself can be especially susceptible to the deleterious effects of alcohol, which can cause harm to cognitive development. It's also believed that drinking too much alcohol can disrupt the young body's still-developing hormonal system.

Advertisement

How Youth Drinking Is Regulated: Drinking and Buying

If you've even been a young person with an interest in trying booze, you've probably discovered that drinking alcohol isn't really the hard part, it's the purchasing that's tricky.

If at 15 you show up to the gas station counter with chips and a soda, the clerk won't bat an eye, but if you try to buy a 40-ounce bottle of malt liquor, you'll have a problem.

Advertisement

Consumption of alcoholic beverages and buying them are usually regulated differently. For the purposes of this article, we'll look at purchasing, since that's what's usually implied by a "drinking age." Then, we can look at any outliers when it comes to obtaining alcoholic beverages.

117 Countries With No Minimum Drinking Age

The following countries have no minimum legal drinking age for alcohol. Again, this is separate from the minimum age for buying alcohol.

This doesn't mean that beer is served at snack time in kindergarten — just that, for whatever combination of reasons, the state doesn't see fit to regulate people who consume alcohol beverages, only people who are buying them.

Advertisement

Usually, this hands-off approach to legal drinking ages applies to private situations, not out in public; lots of localities will have restrictions on, say, buying alcoholic beverages for young people in a restaurant or bar.

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Antigua & Barbuda
  4. Argentina
  5. Armenia
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Barbados
  8. Belarus
  9. Belgium
  10. Benin
  11. Bhutan
  12. Bolivia
  13. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  14. Botswana
  15. Brazil
  16. Bulgaria
  17. Burkina Faso
  18. Burundi
  19. Central African Republic
  20. China
  21. Colombia
  22. Cook Islands
  23. Croatia
  24. Cuba
  25. Czech Republic
  26. Democratic Republic of Congo
  27. Denmark
  28. Dominica
  29. Dominican Republic
  30. Ecuador
  31. Egypt
  32. El Salvador
  33. Eritrea
  34. France
  35. Gabon
  36. Gambia
  37. Georgia
  38. Germany
  39. Ghana
  40. Gibraltar
  41. Grenada
  42. Guatemala
  43. Guyana
  44. Haiti
  45. Honduras
  46. Hong Kong
  47. Hungary
  48. Iceland
  49. Italy
  50. Ivory Coast
  51. Jamaica
  52. Kenya
  53. Kyrgystan
  54. Lebanon
  55. Liberia
  56. Luxemborg
  57. Macau
  58. Madagascar
  59. Malawi
  60. Malaysia
  61. Mali
  62. Muaritius
  63. Moldova
  64. Monaco
  65. Montenegro
  66. Myanmar
  67. Namibia
  68. Nepal
  69. New Zealand
  70. Nicaragua
  71. Nigeria
  72. Niue
  73. North Macedonia
  74. Norway
  75. Panama
  76. Paraguay
  77. Peru
  78. Philippines
  79. Poland
  80. Portugal
  81. Republic of the Congo
  82. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  83. Saint Lucia
  84. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  85. San Marino
  86. Sao Tome and Principe
  87. Senegal
  88. Serbia
  89. Seychelles
  90. Sierra Leone
  91. Singapore
  92. Slovenia
  93. Solomon Islands
  94. South Africa
  95. South Korea
  96. South Sudan
  97. Spain
  98. Sri Lanka
  99. Suriname
  100. Sweden
  101. Switzerland
  102. Tajikistan
  103. Tanzania
  104. Thailand
  105. Togo
  106. Tonga
  107. Trinidad and Tobago
  108. Tunisia
  109. Turkmenistan
  110. Turks and Caicos Islands
  111. Tuvalu
  112. Ukraine
  113. United Kingdom
  114. Uruguay
  115. Uzbekistan
  116. Venezuela
  117. Zimbabwe

To give a sense of how legal technicalities shape the consumption of alcoholic beverages, and how it varies from country to country, take the case of Malaysia (No. 60 on our list). Malaysia recognizes Islam (which forbids the consumption of alcohol) as its official religion, but doesn't enforce Shariah strictures on all its citizens.

If you are a Malay citizen who is Muslim, your ID will specify this, and it will be illegal to sell you any alcohol. Other people can be sold alcoholic beverages if they are 21.

Advertisement

England and Wales Have the Youngest Minimum Age for Drinking

To give an idea of how quirky some of the laws are, when examined up close, take a look at England and Wales. Both are part of the United Kingdom, where laws over who can supply alcoholic beverages and who can purchase alcoholic beverages vary from place to place.

However, in England and Wales, the minimum age for drinking alcohol is five years old. That's right: If you're five, your parents can give you a little beer or cider (hopefully they aren't offering anything stronger) and the bobbies can't say boo about it. But if you're four, sorry, lad, you're out of luck.

Advertisement

6 Countries Where the Minimum Drinking Age Is 16

In the following list, you can drink alcohol if you're at least 16 years old. As before, the norms for drinking alcoholic beverages might vary considerably from one country to another, but as far as the law books are concerned, the minimum legal age is 16.

  1. Austria
  2. Chad
  3. Liechtenstein
  4. Morocco
  5. Palestine
  6. Russia

Advertisement

2 Countries Where the Minimum Drinking Age is 17

If you want to supply fermented alcohol beverages to a young person in these countries, they have to be at least 17 years old.

  1. Cyprus
  2. Malta

Advertisement

50 Countries Where the Minimum Drinking Age is 18

By now you probably can see where this is going. In the following countries, it's against the law to drink beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages under the age of 18.

  1. Albania
  2. Australia
  3. Bahamas
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Belize
  6. British Virgin Islands
  7. Cape Verde
  8. Cayman Islands
  9. Chile
  10. Comoros
  11. Costa Rica
  12. Estonia
  13. Eswatini
  14. Ethiopia
  15. Falkland Islands
  16. Faroe Islands
  17. Fiji
  18. Finland
  19. Greece
  20. India
  21. Iraq
  22. Ireland
  23. Israel
  24. Jordan
  25. Kazakhstan
  26. Laos
  27. Latvia
  28. Lesotho
  29. Lithuania
  30. Mexico
  31. Micronesia
  32. Mozambique
  33. Netherlands
  34. Niger
  35. North Korea
  36. Papua New Guinea
  37. Puerto Rico
  38. Romania
  39. Rwanda
  40. Slovakia
  41. Syria
  42. Taiwan
  43. Tokelau
  44. Turkey
  45. Uganda
  46. United Arab Emirates
  47. United States Virgin Islands
  48. Vanuatu
  49. Vietnam
  50. Zambia

Advertisement

15 Countries Where the Legal Drinking Age is 21

We're now in more familiar territory, especially if you grew up in the United States. In these countries, it is illegal to consume alcohol beverages under the age of 21.

  1. Bahrain
  2. Cambodia
  3. Cameroon
  4. Equatorial Guinea
  5. Guam
  6. Indonesia
  7. Kiribati
  8. Marshall Islands
  9. Mongolia
  10. Nauru
  11. Northern Mariana Islands
  12. Oman
  13. Palau
  14. Samoa
  15. United States
Now That's Interesting

Japan stands alone in the world for having a drinking age of 20.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...