Lana Clarkson's death made national headlines, but before her murder at the hands of super-producer Phil Spector, she had a promising career as an actress and model.

Born in 1962 in Long Beach, California, she was mostly raised Sonoma County before moving back to Los Angeles County with her family.

Clarkson began acting, landing small roles in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Scarface," and eventually finding something of a niche in B movies.

She starred in a number of films for legendary B movie auteur Roger Corman and became a favorite of the genre's devoted fan base, appearing in such titles as "Barbarian Queen."