NXIVM Cult Allegations: Racketeering, Sex Trafficking and Fraud

These high-ranking members were eventually tried and brought to justice for their crimes.

1. Edgar Boone

Boone played a vital role in Raniere's hope for expanding NXIVM institutions all over the world. Boone was the descendant of a wealthy Mexican family and held a prestigious position in the organization for successfully recruiting other wealthy Central American families.

2. Clare Bronfman

Not only was Clare Bronfman found guilty of harboring illegal immigrants and the fraudulent use of identities, but she also encouraged many of NXIVM's top members to commit identity theft. On September 30, 2020, she was sentenced to six years and nine months in federal prison.

3. Nicki Clyne

Although the former "Battlestar Galactica" star was not found guilty like other high-ranking defendants, there are many twists and turns in her life story that warrant further investigation. Some of the strangest facts include her fake marriage to Allison Mack and her nightly dance sessions outside the Brooklyn detention center where Raniere was held.

4. Allison Mack

The American actress, known for her role in the early 2000s hit television series "Smallville," was one of the most notable coconspirators of the sex trafficking ring within the organization. Mack was arrested on April 20, 2018, and sentenced to three years in prison.

5. Nancy Salzman

NXIVM cofounder Nancy Salzman was a psychiatric nurse-turned-hypnotist who pioneered many of the manipulative initiation strategies of the organization. She pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy in March 2019, spent five years in prison and was released in March 2024.

6. Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman pleaded guilty and testified with other former members against Raniere for a reduced sentence and non-prison punishments.

7. Kathy Russell

Russell was one of 14 associates named in the follow-up 2020 civil case filed in the United States Court for the Eastern District of New York. The indictments focused on these high-ranking members putting initiates through clandestine psychological experimentation and several forms of abuse.

8. Emiliano Salinas

This venture capitalist and son of the former president of Mexico was an integral component to the financial and human-trafficking component of the NXIVM organization.