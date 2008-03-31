Legal System

Advertisement
When Barbra Streisand sued a photographer who took a photo of her house, the ensuing publicity called far more attention to the picture than it would have gotten otherwise. And that's not the only time attempted censorship has backfired.
Amid the furor over George Floyd's death while in custody, there have been increasing calls to cities to divert funding away from police departments to other means of solving social problem. But how does that work?
The gangster most known for facilitating the creation of the modern American Mafia was the head of organized crime in New York City in the 1930s. But the U.S. government asked for his help during World War II.
The U.S. has declared martial law in the past, but only sparingly and in dire situations. So, what would it take for the president to use it now?
Recording a video that could potentially become evidence in a criminal case can make your life very complicated. So what do you need to consider before you pull out your phone?
On the advice or orders of your elected leaders, you've been 'sheltering in place' and limiting outside activities. It's starting to feel like you're on house arrest, just without the ankle bracelet. But how similar is it really?
Intersectionality was originally a legal way to recognize that people who were members of more than one identity group deserved equal treatment. But critics have charged that intersectionality has fostered a sort of 'oppression Olympics.'
Some Supreme Court cases are so well known they're often referred to by their case names (ever heard of Roe v. Wade?) But what were the cases really about and what did they decide?
The brutal Colombian drug lord was a millionaire in his 20s but died in a hail of gunfire the day after his 44th birthday.
During the holiday season, chances are you'll get at least one package mailed to your house. Are you worried about package theft? We've got some tips to derail porch pirates.
A new documentary by director Sam Bathrick follows rapper Todd "Speech" Thomas of Arrested Development as he works with inmates in a Virginia jail to create music and change lives.
They may have been hard-bitten crooks, but when John Dillinger, Arthur Barker and "Pretty Boy" Floyd were at large, ordinary citizens loved to follow their exploits. Find out what you know about these and other gangsters with our quiz.
Red flag laws allow police to seize the firearms of a person who is viewed as a potential threat to commit a violent act, without charging them with a crime. But how often do they prevent mass killings?
There's a huge police presence in the U.S. school systems today. But has that presence allowed educators to push off their management of school misconduct to the cops?
As far as we know, it has never happened, but a murder in space would most definitely create numerous jurisdictional, legal and investigative complications.
Dillinger was named Public Enemy No. 1 by the FBI, but, in the end, it was a woman who set him up and brought him down.
The suicide rate in American jails is triple that of the general population. It comes down to something called "the shock of confinement." What is that and how can suicides be prevented in jails?
The National Neighborhood Watch Program was originally established in 1972 as a local response to neighborhood crime. How has the idea evolved over time?
Forgery is one of the most difficult crimes to successfully carry off. But these six sure tried. What tripped them up?
The food we're feeding those incarcerated in the U.S. prison system is not only bad for their health, but it's also bad for John Q. Taxpayer's wallet.
You probably don't know her name, but Mitsuye Endo was the plaintiff in the landmark lawsuit that ultimately led to the closing of the U.S. Japanese internment camps after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
The big blacked-out sections of the Mueller report are calling attention to redaction. The process of redaction can be sophisticated or simple. And sometimes, not completely fool-proof.
A new groundbreaking study shows how widespread incarceration in the U.S. really is.
A new serial podcast delves into the tragic deaths of at least six members of the Hart family, whose SUV was driven off a cliff in California in early 2018.
Cursing during road rage? A ton of trash in your car? Both can get you in trouble if you're not careful. What other crazy driving laws are on the books?
