Uncovering the History of the Bonanno Crime Family

Throughout its history, the Bonanno family has been shaped by the actions and decisions of its most influential members. From the early days of Joseph Bonanno’s leadership to the turbulent reign of Joseph Massino, these key figures have left indelible marks on the family’s legacy. The choices they made and the conflicts they navigated not only affected the fortunes of the Bonanno family but also shaped the broader landscape of organized crime in America.
Each of these nine members brought their unique talents and strengths to the table, helping the family adapt and thrive in an ever-changing underworld. Their stories are a testament to the resilience and cunning of the Bonanno family, as well as the enduring allure of power and wealth in the world of crime.
Joe Bonanno
Joe Bonanno, also known as “Joe Bananas,” was a highly-esteemed member of the Bonanno family, serving as its boss from 1931 to 1965. Born in Castellammare del Golfo, Sicily, Bonanno immigrated to the United States in the early 20th century and quickly rose through the ranks of the Mafia. Under his leadership, the Bonanno family became one of the most powerful and influential criminal organizations in the country.
Bonanno’s tenure as boss was marked by both success and conflict. He skillfully navigated the complex world of organized crime, engaging in a wide range of illegal activities and forging alliances with other powerful Mafia bosses. However, his reign was also marred by internal conflicts and power struggles, which eventually led to his downfall and the fracturing of the Bonanno family.
Joseph Massino
Joseph Massino, known as “The Last Don,” was the boss of the Bonanno family from 1991 to 2004. During his tenure, Massino worked tirelessly to rebuild the family’s power and influence, which had been severely diminished by the infiltration of FBI agent Joseph Pistone, known as Donnie Brasco. Massino’s leadership marked a resurgence for the Bonanno family, as he successfully reasserted their position among the Five Families of New York.
Massino’s reign, however, came to a dramatic end in 2003 when he was arrested and subsequently faced the death penalty for seven murders and racketeering charges. In a stunning turn of events, Massino became the first boss in the history of the American Mafia to turn informant, providing crucial information that led to the arrest and conviction of numerous high-ranking mobsters. His downfall marked the end of an era for the Bonanno family and a significant blow to the world of organized crime.
Vincent Basciano
Vincent Basciano, also known as “Vinny Gorgeous,” was an American mobster who assumed the role of acting boss of the Bonanno crime family in the early 2000s. A charismatic and feared figure in the underworld, Basciano was known for his brutal tactics and unyielding loyalty to the family. Under his leadership, the Bonanno family continued to engage in various criminal activities, including illegal gambling, loan sharking, and extortion.
Basciano’s tenure as acting boss was short-lived, as he was arrested and convicted of murder in 2007, receiving a life sentence in federal prison. His conviction marked yet another setback for the Bonanno family, as they struggled to maintain their power and influence in the face of relentless law enforcement pressure.