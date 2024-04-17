Was Gary Francis Poste the Zodiac Killer? We Can't Be Sure

The Zodiac Killer is the alias of an infamous killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s. At least five murders are widely attributed to this serial killer:

High school students Betty Lou Jensen and David Faraday were both shot to death in December 1968 in Benicia, California.

Michael Renault Mageau and Darlene Elizabeth Ferrin were shot in July 1969 in Vallejo, California. Mageau survived the attack, but Ferrin did not.

Bryan Calvin Hartnell and Cecelia Ann Shepard were stabbed in September 1969 in Napa County, California. Shepard died as a result of her injuries, but Hartnell survived.

Paul Lee Stine was shot to death in San Francisco in October 1969.

Some people believe the 1966 murder of Cheri Jo Bates in Riverside, California, was also the work of the Zodiac Killer.

The Zodiac Killer's Cryptograms

The attention-seeking Zodiac Killer was able to generate a media frenzy by sending disturbing, cryptogram-containing letters to local newspapers, including the San Francisco Chronicle.

Two of the four cryptograms have been deciphered: The July 1969 "408 cipher" was decoded soon after its publication, while the November 1969 "340 cipher" was cracked in 2020 by a group of amateur code breakers and confirmed by the FBI.

As of April 2024, two of the Zodiac Killer's cryptograms remain unsolved. According to the New York Times, we may never know what they say for sure — because they are so short, it's difficult to definitively prove that a code-breaker has used the correct cipher.

At the time, the San Francisco FBI confirmed that the Zodiac Killer case "remains an ongoing investigation." Unfortunately, cracking the "340 cipher" did not provide any clues as to the Zodiac Killer's identity.

The unusual nature of the murders inspired films including "Dirty Harry" (1971) and "Zodiac" (2007).

Unofficial Zodiac Killer Suspects

Although law enforcement has not released the names of any official suspects in the Zodiac Killer case, amateur investigators have proposed several theories.

Arthur Leigh Allen : Allen was considered the most likely Zodiac suspect in the 1990s. The former Vallejo schoolteacher was institutionalized in 1975 on charges of child molestation.

Lawrence Kane : Kane allegedly stalked victim Darlene Ferrin before her death.

Ross Sullivan : Some believe Sullivan, a former library assistant at Riverside City College, was involved in Cheri Jo Bates's murder.

Earl Van Best Jr.: In his 2014 book "The Most Dangerous Animal," Gary Stewart claimed his birth father, Earl Van Best Jr., was the Zodiac Killer.

To date, none of the Zodiac Killer "suspects" have been proven guilty.