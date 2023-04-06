Does a Mug Shot Muddy 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty'?

" " The NYPD declined to take a mug shot of Trump, citing there were enough photographs of him, but the Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office did take a mug shot of Michael Jackson, arguably one of the most famous men in the world, and distributed it when he was booked for child molestation in 2003. Jackson was later acquitted on all charges. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The fuss over Trump's booking photo is evidence of our fascination with mug shots, which over the years have become both a traditional symbol of the long arm of the law and police departments' prowess at catching criminals, and also a sort of perverse badge of honor in a society that romanticizes outlaws.

At the same time, even though the custom dates to the 1800s, mug shots remain an important law enforcement tool, despite DNA and other sophisticated technology.

"Police still use [mug shots] to identify the person that they are arresting, so that they know when they put him in the back of the cell," explains James J. Nolan, a former police lieutenant in Wilmington, Delaware, who is now a professor in the department of sociology and anthropology at West Virginia University. "Sometimes they put together photo arrays, to see if this is the person that you saw commit the crime."

"I think mug shots are still a relevant tool for law enforcement, both internally and externally," explains Jonathan Finn, a professor in the department of communication studies at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, and author of the 2009 book "Capturing the Criminal Image: From Mug Shot to Surveillance Society."

"Unlike other forms of visual representation, such as CCTV footage, the mug shot is created in a controlled environment," Finn says via email. "Video surveillance can be a useful tool as well, but it does not produce the formalized, standardized, high-resolution images of a still camera and a still subject."

As a piece of visual evidence, Finn says, the mug shot is still very useful for police and law enforcement. It also is part of a larger identification record that includes biographical and physiological information. "On its own, the mug shot would be of far less use," Finn explains, "but as part of a larger identification record it remains a useful tool."